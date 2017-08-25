 
Industry News





Terri Murphy Talks About Your Daily Score

 
Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you ready to take your business to new heights? When it comes down to it, your sales skills may dictate just how successful you are. And, if you aren't achieving the results you know you can, it may be time to learn some new tricks of the trade. Fortunately, Terri Murphy is ready to show you how engaging and dynamic presentations can help take your sales numbers up a notch. Think of what a few extra customers could do to your bottom line over the next few months.

When it comes down to it, how much of your day is spent on productive tasks? Your "daily score" can help you figure out the answer to that, as points are assigned to dollar-producing habits. These tasks include closings, listing appointments, showing homes, writing an offer and more. Because your daily habits predict your success in the sales industry, this is an important thing to work on.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
Terri Murphy
Entrepreneur, Real Estate Sales, Sales Coach
Real Estate
