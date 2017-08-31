Organization Partners With Pups To Raise Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness

OCSA 2016 5K Dog Walk & Fun Run

End

-- The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness Organization (OCSA) hosts its annual Dog Walk presented by Greg Mitchell, Koi Pond, St. Charles and invites cause supporters and their canine friends to walk together on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Leroy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles, IL to raise money for a notable awareness campaign partnered with veterinarians.OCSA's late co-founder, Susan Roman, believed her dog alerted her to the cancer which eventually took her life and the idea to tie pets to the organization's mission has evolved into a unique awareness campaign. Supported by key partners in the medical community including the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the One Health Commission, OCSA's Veterinary Outreach Program delivers symptom checklists and collateral provided by OCSA to be placed inside their clinics. This awareness campaign helps reach a new audience by catching the attention of pet owners in locations where they are already thinking of the health of a family member.Scott Mackay, host of Mackay in the Mornings on 95.9 The River, will emcee the event led by OCSA board members and co-chairs, Kris Junkas, DVM, Wright Animal Hospital and Alexis Newman, DVM, Partners and Paws Veterinary Services.Opening ceremonies will be led by a Color Guard led by members of American Legion Post 342, St. Charles, IL and the National Anthem sung by St. Charles resident Jennifer Mamminga. Event participants also include K-9 officer Erin, the first and only police Bloodhound in Kane County, and her handler Deputy Nick Wolf from the Kane County Sheriff's Office, plus other K-9 Officers and their handlers; volunteers from Fox Valley Food for Health and Foxtrot Organic Farm. Midwest Greyhound Adoption along with adoptable retired greyhounds and H.E.L.P. (Homes for Endangered and Lost Pets) will have adoptable kittens and puppies available.Each year, over 20,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with ovarian cancer and approximately 14,000 women die from the disease. When ovarian cancer is diagnosed and treated in its earliest stages, the survival rate is over 90 percent. OCSA's mission is to expand public awareness about the symptoms of ovarian cancer in an effort to contribute to the early detection of this deadly disease, and by doing so, save lives.Funds raised at the OCSA 5K Dog Walk & Fun Run will support expansion of the VOP and numbers of individuals reached. Funds also support an internship at the Penn Vet Working Dog Center's program training dogs to 'sniff out' cancer odorants in plasma affected by the disease so scientists can eventually create a new diagnostic test for early detection.This year's 5K Dog & Fun Run is dedicated in loving memory of Joe Szymanski, husband of OCSA EVP Vallie Szymanski and Sharrah's Ch Khalin, the OCSA Spokes Dog., Shelter #2, 37W700 Dean Street, St. Charles, ILSunday, September 10, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 noonRegistration:8:30 a.m.; Opening Ceremonies: 9:30 a.m.; 5K Walk and Fun Run: 10 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.Adults $35; Seniors $30; Students $25; Children $20; Scouts $10; Dogs $10 (t-shirt, lunch, and teal bandanas for participating dogs included)OCSA is a Section 501 (c) (3) charitable organization founded in 2010 to educate women and their families about the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer and the need for early detection and treatment. Donations to OCSA are tax deductible as a charitable gift. For questions concerning tax deductibility, please consult a tax advisor. Follow the accomplishments and find key information about this cause on Facebook at OCSAChicago, on Twitter @ocsachicagoorg, or visit www.ovariancancersymptomawareness.org.