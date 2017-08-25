News By Tag
The Travelers Protective Association Donates $20,000 to CID
St. Louis-based fraternal benefit society supports local school for the deaf
TPA's donation will give children who are deaf and hard of hearing the attention and resources they need during the summer. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 25% of academic learning is lost by children during summer vacation.
CID provides multiple summer programs for the children they currently serve, as well as for recent alumni, to avoid this summertime loss of learning. CID offers toddler classes, extended school year classes for students ages three to 12, and an enrichment camp for recent CID graduates ages seven to 12. This past summer CID had 62 children enrolled in its summer programs.
"During the school year, children who are deaf and hard of hearing receive highly targeted teaching to catch up with their typically hearing peers in listening, speech, language, social and academic skills," CID Executive Director Robin Feder said. "Summer slide is a major setback that these children in particular can't afford."
"We're extremely grateful for this generous gift," Feder said. "TPA's drive to give children who are deaf and hard of hearing what they need to succeed is perfectly aligned with our mission and programs."
Established in 1975, the organization's Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired provides financial aid to those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Grants are used for mechanical devices, medical and specialized treatment, and education that includes speech classes and interpreters. To date the Trust has distributed over $2 million to more than 5,300 recipients.
"Our generous members have banded together to ensure that children have access to the services CID offers," said TPA's Chief Administrative Officer Albert M. Shoemaker, Jr. "It means so much for us to support their mission and help these kids."
Pictured with CID students is (from left to right) CID Executive Director Robin Feder and TPA Chief Administrative Officer Albert M. Shoemaker, Jr.
Founded in 1914, CID - Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis, Mo., is a school that teaches children who are deaf and hard of hearing birth to age 12 using listening and spoken language. CID's mission is to teach these children to listen, talk, read and succeed. Through the Emerson Center for Professional Development, CID also provides teachers of the deaf, speech-language pathologists and others throughout the world educational tools and skills they need to effectively serve children learning listening and spoken language. For more information, please visit cid.edu.
Founded in 1890, TPA's national headquarters is located at 2041 Exchange Dr. in St. Charles, Mo. TPA offers fraternalism to its members, as well as participates in safety projects and community service. The Association provides accident, disability and death benefits to both its members and their beneficiaries. The Association is licensed in 29 states. For more information, call (636) 724-2227 or visit the website at http://www.tpahq.org.
