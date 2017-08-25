 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


#1 on Amazon U.K.'s Bach Video Charts: The Great Kat's Bach's The Art Of The Fugue

The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time"/Juilliard Grad Violin Goddess Shreds Bach's The Art Of The Fugue
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- #1 on AMAZON U.K.'S "BACH" VIDEO CHART:
THE GREAT KAT'S BACH'S "THE ART OF THE FUGUE" http://amzn.to/2gsreRD Watch at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0756Q5WKV

Watch The Great Kat's Bach's "The Art Of The Fugue" on Amazon (Free on Amazon Prime):
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0756Q5WKV
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0756Q84RY
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0756PZ8YW
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0756R6HM1

YouTube Clip: https://youtu.be/e2AvnOY8LbI

The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time"/Juilliard Grad Violin Goddess
Shreds Bach's The Art Of The Fugue
-Featuring The Great Kat's Heavy Metal Guitars & Baroque Harpsichords -
Bach: Music For The Universe!

http://www.greatkat.com

PHOTOS:
Bach's The Art Of  The Fugue Cover: http://www.greatkat.com/08/dvd/Fugue_3HDlogo2-1200x1600amazon.jpg

Bach's The Art Of The Fugue: https://youtu.be/e2AvnOY8LbI




DVD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "Beethoven's Guitar Shred" DVD featuring Bach's "The Art Of The Fugue"!
For DVD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-pr.com ,  eyutani@thomaspr.com  http://www.greatkat.com

NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini,  Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com

End
Source:Thomas PR
Email:***@thomas-pr.com Email Verified
