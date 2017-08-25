News By Tag
#1 on Amazon U.K.'s Bach Video Charts: The Great Kat's Bach's The Art Of The Fugue
The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time"/Juilliard Grad Violin Goddess Shreds Bach's The Art Of The Fugue
THE GREAT KAT'S BACH'S "THE ART OF THE FUGUE" http://amzn.to/
Watch The Great Kat's Bach's "The Art Of The Fugue" on Amazon (Free on Amazon Prime):
US: https://www.amazon.com/
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/
YouTube Clip: https://youtu.be/
The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time"/Juilliard Grad Violin Goddess
Shreds Bach's The Art Of The Fugue
-Featuring The Great Kat's Heavy Metal Guitars & Baroque Harpsichords -
Bach: Music For The Universe!
http://www.greatkat.com
PHOTOS:
Bach's The Art Of The Fugue Cover: http://www.greatkat.com/
Bach's The Art Of The Fugue: https://youtu.be/
DVD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "Beethoven's Guitar Shred" DVD featuring Bach's "The Art Of The Fugue"!
For DVD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-
NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com
