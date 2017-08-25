Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $5 Million Raise for Stashbox

Contact

-- Stashbox, a specialty provider of financial services to underbanked consumers, announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $5 million of equity for marketing, cash kiosk expansion, strategic alliances, and staffing.Stashbox provides a new and cost-effective way to build savings and pay bills for those who are not a part of the traditional banking and credit system – approximately 25% of the US population.At the core of Stashbox is its innovative branded kiosk. The kiosk accepts cash deposits and enables users to pay bills, transfer money, save, fund 401k's, and load prepaid debit cards, among many other things. B2B services include passive income for location owners, 24/7 advertising, promotion and an instant printing feature.Stashbox kiosks will be placed in convenient locations, including restaurants, convenience stores, bars and malls. Accounts can also be set up online. Service fees are much lower than those charged by banks.Michael Lasky, with extensive experience in technology and financial services, leads an entrepreneurial management team at Stashbox.Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt private capital for early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its robust, data-driven technology platform helps to connect issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.