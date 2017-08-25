News By Tag
Woody's Bar-B-Q® Heads North to Bring a Taste of the South to the Empire State
Classic Southern Barbecue Chain to Debut Newest Franchise in Nanuet September 2017
"Barbecue is a segment that's underserved in this section of the country," said Chuck Parrelli, Warwick, NY resident and owner of Woody's Bar-B-Q of Nanuet. "Our location is going to be a streamlined fast-casual concept, a sector of the foodservice industry that is growing at an incredible rate. Given the fact that there aren't a lot of options for good Southern Barbecue on the fringes of New York Metro, we believe the opportunity is tremendous – particularly when you add the quality and affordability of the food we serve at Woody's Bar-B-Q."
Parrelli's decision to open a Woody's Bar-B-Q franchise was driven – first and foremost – by his desire to own his own business and have control of his own destiny. Armed with a background in consumer electronics and a solid business acumen, he started to research franchises which soon led him to Woody's Bar-B-Q. His love of cooking paired with his wish to deliver a high-quality product made the Southern Barbecue concept an excellent fit for his vision. In addition to the fact that he found the food to be exceptional, the father of five liked the idea of having his whole family involved in the business. His son Grant – who will serve as General Manager of the restaurant – is a decorated athlete who recently graduated from Xavier University and has his sights set on going to medical school. Chuck plans to use the interpersonal skills he's developed over 30 years in the business world to focus on the business development side – interacting with customers, getting involved with the community and planning special events. As a "full-scale family affair," he pledges that a Parrelli family member will always be present at Woody's Bar-B-Q of Nanuet.
"What drew me to Woody's Bar-B-Q – besides the pulled pork, corn nuggets, beef brisket, Sloppy Woody's sandwich and basically every dessert on the menu – was the focus on the customer experience,"
The Nanuet location represents the only Woody's Bar-B-Q location in New York, although not in the Northeast. There is also a full-service Woody's Bar-B-Q location in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania – which opened in 2011 and has enjoyed great success. While most Woody's Bar-B-Q locations are concentrated in Florida, where the franchise is based, there are several other locations beyond the borders of the Sunshine State including Augusta, GA, Lumberton, NC and Euless, TX. Future franchises are planned for Kentucky and Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Co-Founder and President of Woody's Bar-B-Q, Yolanda Mills-Mawman, had this to say about her newest franchisees, "Chuck, Grant and the rest of the Parrelli family will make an excellent addition to the Woody's Bar-B-Q franchise family. We are confident that they will serve as outstanding ambassadors of our authentic Southern Barbecue concept to local businesses and residents of Nanuet and the surrounding area. We wish them the very best of luck as they bring a taste of the South to our neighbors in the North!"
To learn more about Woody's Bar-B-Q, find the nearest location, view the full menu and explore possible franchise opportunities, interested parties are invited to visit www.woodys.com.
About Woody's Bar-B-Q®: After opening their first Woody's Bar-B-Q in 1980, partners Woody Mills and Yolanda Mills-Mawman have spent the past three decades setting the "bar" higher for classic Southern Bar-B-Q. From the humble beginnings of just one location in Jacksonville, Florida, a shared passion for Bar-B-Q, and a dog-eared collection of recipes, Mills and Mawman have grown the Woody's Bar-B-Q brand to locations reaching from the Deep South where Bar-B-Q is king to the Northeast and Western fronts. Perhaps best known for their legendary melt-in-your-
