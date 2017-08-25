 
August 2017





Youth For Human Rights Celebrates International Youth Day with Festival at Osceola Park

 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday September 2nd, Youth for Human Rights Florida, a group supported by the Church of Scientology, is hosting a festival to celebrate the United Nations' International Youth Day. The festival is from 5:00-8:00pm at the Osceola Courtyard on the corner of Fort Harrison Ave. and Drew Street.

"We're doing this to get youth in the community involved and to raise their awareness of their human rights," said Ms. Emma Ashton, the Executive Director for Youth for Human Rights Florida. "We aim to create advocates for tolerance and peace. Youth are our next generation – they will be the ones creating peace in the future."

The festival includes a bouncy house, basketball, live entertainment, temporary tattoos, carnival games and plenty of complimentary food. Guests will also be able to participate in painting rocks in the theme of human rights.

International Youth Day was established on December 17th, 1999 by the United Nations. The day is dedicated to celebrating young people's contributions to conflict prevention and transformation as well as social justice and sustainable peace. It is celebrated to encourage youth to be constituents in ensuring the success of both peacekeeping and peace building efforts.

"We invite all to come celebrate Youth Day with us," said Ms. Ashton. "Youth will have a lot of fun while learning important and necessary values that they will carry with them for their lives."

For more information about the festival or to get involved with Youth for Human Rights Florida, please contact them at (727) 467-6960 or emma@humanrights.com.

About Youth for Human Rights Florida:

Youth for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. Youth for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.
Source:Church of Scientology
Email:***@churchofscientology.net
