San Francisco Columnist Anh Lê Hopes Best for America in Wake of Resurgence of Racism

Wright Enterprises posts columnist Anh Le's Op/Ed that you may have missed. Food for thought worthy of a first and second look as he sees the nation grapple with the resurgence of racism, yet he still has hope for the future.

Heather Heyer Heroine August 12, 2017

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises~~~written prior to proposed San Francisco Crissy Field Demonstration that was called off by Patriot's PrayerMy Hope For Our Nation And Our World After The Charlottesville TragedyBy Anh LêThe tragedy on August 12 in Charlottesville, Va., reminds us that racism is still a cancer that lurks in the body of our nation.The sight of white supremacists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and right wing extremists was on full display in Charlottesville. Tiki-torch carrying young white men raising their arms in the Nazi "Sieg Heil" salute, and shouting "blood and soil," the Nazi-era slogan. White men wearing Ku Klux Klan robes and cone-shaped hats, holding shields with Nazi emblems.Heather Heyer, a counterprotester, was killed and 19 others were seriously injured, when they were mowed down by a white extremist's car. Two policemen were killed when their helicopter crashed.How do we confront the resurgence of white supremacists in our country?Even though we have witnessed the election and re-election of the first African-American president, and though many see our nation as "post racial," have we, as a country, truly reached a state where we have delivered ourselves of the shackles of racism and prejudice, where we can say that we are truly brothers and sisters and regard each other as equals regardless of our skin color and ethnic, racial and economic background?The tragedy in Charlottesville reminds us of the history steeped in deep racism in the South. Only as recent as June 17, 2015, nine African-American worshippers were shot and killed during bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., by a young racist man. Numerous African-American churches were burned in the South that week following the killings in South Carolina.In the late 1990s, I attended a national conference, "Creating Safe Communities,"held at the Penn Center on St. Helena Island, near Charleston. My motel was in nearby Beaufort. I asked an African-American man in Beaufort, "How are race relations these days?" He told me that on the weekends, Ku Klux Klan members would drive their pick-up trucks up and down Main Street, wearing their white robes and hoods, with rifles displayed. He said it was a common sight.Since the Charlottesville tragedy, I have thought about a dear family friend of mine and neighbor, Paul McCarthy. Mr. McCarthy, now deceased, served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was captured by the Nazis in France and was a P.O.W. I treasure our family's friendship with Mr. McCarthy and his wife, and the precious conversations we shared. I remember that when President George W. Bush launched the invasion against Iraq, Mr. McCarthy said to me bluntly and in disgust, "Damn it, why is our country invading Iraq? It's always somebody else's kid they are sending over there to do the killing! Do you see the President's kids or the kids of Senators and Congressmen over there? No, it's always somebody else's kid!"As I think about Mr. McCarthy, I ask myself, "What would Mr. McCarthy, who fought the Nazis, say about the sight of the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville and the resurgence of white supremacists in our country?"Recently, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the National Park Service issued a permit to the Patriot Prayer group to hold a "Freedom Rally" at Crissy Field on August 26. In granting the permit to the Patriot Prayer group, have the NPS and the GGNRA not learned anything from the tragic loss of life and the serious injuries that occurred in Charlottesville?They justify their granting the permit to Patriot Prayer on First Amendment rights and remain blind to the purpose of the event, Patriot Prayer's history of attracting white supremacists, neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists, and the group's potential to incite violence. Even though Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Mayor Ed Lee and San Francisco elected officials called on the NPS and the GGNRA to rescind the permit to Patriot Prayer, it was to no avail.I recently visited the "Preparing to become a U.S. citizen" class at the City College of San Francisco. The professor, Linda O'Roke, held the undivided attention of her students with her enthusiastic and inspirational teaching and dedication. I thought about how her immigrant students, soon to apply to become American citizens, are part of the rich cultural tapestry of our nation and soon its citizenry.I also thought about my own parents and our family, born in Viet Nam, who arrived as immigrants at Idlewild International Airport in New York City, similar to the earlier immigrants from eastern Europe who entered these American shores at Ellis Island. I celebrate my own child, who was born and raised in San Francisco, and his accomplishments as an American. I am so proud that he is grounded in both the American culture and society as well as his own Vietnamese American roots, speaks Vietnamese, English, and Spanish fluently, and regards himself fully as both American and Vietnamese American. I am so proud of him for caring about the issues that confront our country and our world, and for his own efforts to make a difference in our world.As for the rally at Crissy Field on August 26, I hope and pray that it will not be like the Charlottesville tragedy. We are the City of St. Francis.Anh Lê has worked with the Vietnamese American community, the African-American community and other communities in the San Francisco Bay Area for many years.Copyright Anh Lê, August 2017-30-