Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Thiel College to honor Mercer County Trails Association during 2017 football season opener

Thiel College is set to recognize both the Mercer County Trails Association and its president, Fred Kiser (Thiel '66) as Gameday Honorees during its season-opening home game against Allegheny College.
 
 
Alumnus Fred Kiser (Thiel ’66), President of Mercer County Trails Association
Alumnus Fred Kiser (Thiel '66), President of Mercer County Trails Association
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, will recognize alumnus Fred Kiser '66 and the Mercer County Trails Association, Inc. as its Gameday Honorees during the institution's season-opening home game against Allegheny College.

Kiser will be the honorary captain for the game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Thiel College's (https://www.thiel.edu/) Stoeber Field, Alumni Stadium.

Kiser is the president of the non-profit Mercer County Trails Association, Inc. It was formed to develop and maintain multi-purpose trails in Mercer County for public use, exclusively for charitable purposes. Kiser is also an active member of the Thiel College Cycling Club, helping lead students on bike trips to Washington, D.C. and Maine the last two years.

"Kiser works tirelessly on behalf of the College and the region and has been instrumental in raising awareness of the Mercer County Trails Association," Thiel College Vice President of Advancement Roberta Leonard said. "We are happy to celebrate Kiser and the Mercer County Trails Association and thank them for all they do for the College and the region."

The trails association is celebrating the 21st anniversary of its Pedal the Lakes Bicycle Tour from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. The ride will be followed by the inaugural Greenville Community Fest, which will take place in downtown Greenville from 5-10 p.m.

The Gameday Honoree program recognizes alumni and friends of the College during halftime of each home football game.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)  is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

