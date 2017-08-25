News By Tag
Thiel College to honor Mercer County Trails Association during 2017 football season opener
Thiel College is set to recognize both the Mercer County Trails Association and its president, Fred Kiser (Thiel '66) as Gameday Honorees during its season-opening home game against Allegheny College.
Kiser will be the honorary captain for the game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Thiel College's
Kiser is the president of the non-profit Mercer County Trails Association, Inc. It was formed to develop and maintain multi-purpose trails in Mercer County for public use, exclusively for charitable purposes. Kiser is also an active member of the Thiel College Cycling Club, helping lead students on bike trips to Washington, D.C. and Maine the last two years.
"Kiser works tirelessly on behalf of the College and the region and has been instrumental in raising awareness of the Mercer County Trails Association,"
The trails association is celebrating the 21st anniversary of its Pedal the Lakes Bicycle Tour from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. The ride will be followed by the inaugural Greenville Community Fest, which will take place in downtown Greenville from 5-10 p.m.
The Gameday Honoree program recognizes alumni and friends of the College during halftime of each home football game.
Thiel College
