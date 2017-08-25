 
Hillary Hughes & Michael McGinley Recognized as Top 40 Under Forty by NACVA

 
 
Hillary Hughes and Michael McGinley from Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc.
Hillary Hughes and Michael McGinley from Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc.
 
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc., a leading corporate advisory and investment banking firm, is proud to announce Hillary Hughes and Michael McGinley as Top 40 under Forty honorees by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA).

The 40 Under Forty recognition program is for professionals who embody the drive, motivation, and courage needed to be part of the next generation of industry mavericks.

"We are very proud that two members of our team have been recognized with the 40 Under Forty award," comments David Diehl, CEO of Prairie Capital Advisors. "Hillary and Michael have both been tremendous assets to our firm."

Hillary Hughes, CFA, Director and Shareholder, is a trusted advisor on ownership transition. She provides strategic insights to assist business owners and boards of directors to address long term ownership transition goals. As a director at Prairie, she provides mentorship and guidance to her Cedar Rapid's team and is a recognized leader to her peers. Ms. Hughes has made significant contributions to the firm's strategic success by continually looking for ways to improve productivity and expand Prairie's brand. Her success is largely attributed to her enthusiasm and passion for providing value to her colleagues, clients and partners.

Michael McGinley, Director and Shareholder, specializes in ownership transition financial advisory services which includes employee stock ownership plans (ESOP), mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and valuation for businesses and business interests. Since joining Prairie, he has established and expanded the Atlanta team. His integrity and passion for the work he does is recognized by his peers, colleagues, clients and partners. He is a mentor to incoming talent in the Atlanta office as well as to industry partners and prospects of Prairie.

For more information about NACVA's 40 Under Forty award and to read the full bios for all honorees, visit http://www.annualconsultantsconference.com/40Under402017/...

About Prairie Capital Advisors

Prairie offers investment banking, ESOP advisory and valuation services to support the growth and ownership transition strategies of middle-market companies. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, the company is a leading advisor to closely-held companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.prairiecap.com.

Media Contact
Wendy Gugora, Marketing Director
630.413.5574
6304135574
***@prairiecap.com
Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc.
Email:***@prairiecap.com Email Verified
Tags:Prairie, 40 Under 40, ESOPs
Industry:Finance
Location:Oak Brook - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
