Benson Blackburn, LLC co-hosts Entrepreneur Next Door Speaker Series
Entrepreneur Next Door Speaker Series featuring Landon & Kate Eckles of Clean Juice
The Entrepreneur Next Door Speaker Series was established to create an ecosystem where entrepreneurs, business owners, and service professionals could congregate to share experiences and insight. The speaker series brings this community together to hear from growing entrepreneurs and business owners. For more information or to RSVP to the Entrepreneur Next Door Speaker Series, contact Elizabeth Lewis at 239-348-1800 or email elewis@bensonblackburn.com.
After spending five years in sales and management in the pharmaceutical industry in his early career, Landon Eckles moved into a Managing Partner role for Rose Rock Group, a global investment management firm specializing in Asia specific projects, in 2012. Although this career was exciting and enlightening, the weeks of international travel that the position required was not conducive to the healthy family life that was a priority for Eckles. In 2014, he decided to take a step back from Rose Rock and founded Clean Juice with his wife, Kat Eckles. Landon graduated from Moravian College with a B.A. in Business Administration in 2007.
In 2007, Kat Eckles found her passion for all things wellness after having her ﬁrst daughter. Spending the succeeding years diving into the dynamic world of nutrition, she became obsessed with the indisputable beneﬁts received from eating an organic and plant heavy diet. In 2014, she and her husband, Landon Eckles, decided to translate this passion into a business and started Clean Juice. Kat graduated from Wilmington University with a B.S. in Psychology and will ﬁnish a health coach certiﬁcation from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition later in 2017.
Benson Blackburn, LLC is a Naples wealth consultancy firm helping affluent families, businesses owners, and family offices accumulate, protect, and preserve wealth. Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. is a Naples law firm providing entrepreneurs and businesses with sound business counsel and innovative legal thinking.
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638
***@prioritymarketing.com
