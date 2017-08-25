 
News By Tag
* Benson Blackburn
* Landon & Kate Eckles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Benson Blackburn, LLC co-hosts Entrepreneur Next Door Speaker Series

Entrepreneur Next Door Speaker Series featuring Landon & Kate Eckles of Clean Juice
 
 
Eckles
Eckles
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Benson Blackburn
* Landon & Kate Eckles

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Benson Blackburn, LLC, partners with Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. to welcome Landon and Kat Eckles of Clean Juice, as keynote speakers for its Entrepreneur Next Door Speaker Series on Thursday, Oct. 5. A limited number of reservations are available to the event to be held at Endeavor Innovative Workplaces, located at 8831 Business Park Drive #301 in Fort Myers. Endeavor members are welcome to arrive at 4:30 p.m. for an exclusive meet and greet with the speaker, following a networking opportunity at 5 p.m. for the public and the presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Entrepreneur Next Door Speaker Series was established to create an ecosystem where entrepreneurs, business owners, and service professionals could congregate to share experiences and insight. The speaker series brings this community together to hear from growing entrepreneurs and business owners. For more information or to RSVP to the Entrepreneur Next Door Speaker Series, contact Elizabeth Lewis at 239-348-1800 or email elewis@bensonblackburn.com.

After spending five years in sales and management in the pharmaceutical industry in his early career, Landon Eckles moved into a Managing Partner role for Rose Rock Group, a global investment management firm specializing in Asia specific projects, in 2012. Although this career was exciting and enlightening, the weeks of international travel that the position required was not conducive to the healthy family life that was a priority for Eckles. In 2014, he decided to take a step back from Rose Rock and founded Clean Juice with his wife, Kat Eckles. Landon graduated from Moravian College with a B.A. in Business Administration in 2007.

In 2007, Kat Eckles found her passion for all things wellness after having her ﬁrst daughter. Spending the succeeding years diving into the dynamic world of nutrition, she became obsessed with the indisputable beneﬁts received from eating an organic and plant heavy diet. In 2014, she and her husband, Landon Eckles, decided to translate this passion into a business and started Clean Juice. Kat graduated from Wilmington University with a B.S. in Psychology and will ﬁnish a health coach certiﬁcation from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition later in 2017.

Benson Blackburn, LLC is a Naples wealth consultancy firm helping affluent families, businesses owners, and family offices accumulate, protect, and preserve wealth.  Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. is a Naples law firm providing entrepreneurs and businesses with sound business counsel and innovative legal thinking.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Benson Blackburn
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Benson Blackburn, Landon & Kate Eckles
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share