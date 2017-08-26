 
Cocoyana Lifestyle Brand Goes Greek

Beach lifestyle brand creates customizable sorority wicker bags
 
SAN DIEGO - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Cocoyana, a beach lifestyle brand specializing in handmade products, is tackling a new market, sororities. Cocoyana presents a 'Custom Sorority Bag' section on the homepage of the Cocoyana site. Each bag is handmade from 100% palm leaves and comes complete with handles. This allows for sorority groups to continue to come together by creating a product of their own while representing their college years.

In order to make each bag one of a kind for each unique sorority member, Cocoyana's 'Customize Sorority Bag' section includes size selections from small, medium, and large. The page also features sections to enter in initials, the sorority, and color options. The greek logo of the sorority will be featured just above the initials in order for the sorority to stand out.


About Cocoyana: Cocoyana is a beach lifestyle brand based in Southern California. Their wicker bags and Wayuu bracelets are 100% handmade by the Wayuu Tribe of Colombia, who receive a percentage of Cocoyana's sales. The company emulates the San Diego surf, sand, and sun through their products.

https://cocoyana.com/

