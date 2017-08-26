News By Tag
Cocoyana Lifestyle Brand Goes Greek
Beach lifestyle brand creates customizable sorority wicker bags
In order to make each bag one of a kind for each unique sorority member, Cocoyana's 'Customize Sorority Bag' section includes size selections from small, medium, and large. The page also features sections to enter in initials, the sorority, and color options. The greek logo of the sorority will be featured just above the initials in order for the sorority to stand out.
About Cocoyana: Cocoyana is a beach lifestyle brand based in Southern California. Their wicker bags and Wayuu bracelets are 100% handmade by the Wayuu Tribe of Colombia, who receive a percentage of Cocoyana's sales. The company emulates the San Diego surf, sand, and sun through their products.
https://cocoyana.com/
Cocoyana
***@cocoyana.com
