News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Guadalupe Center presents "Welcome Aboard" annual Signature Event Jan. 17, Amy Heuerman chair
Moglia Family Foundation named presenting sponsor, additional sponsorships available
An active supporter of Guadalupe Center, Heuerman established the Amy Moglia Heuerman Resource Center at Guadalupe Center in Immokalee. She is an artist, children's book author and illustrator, as well as a former elementary school teacher. Her passion for art began in childhood, and she has licensed some of her artwork to well-known companies including Toys "R" Us, Tervis Tumbler, Snapfish, Medibadge and others. She has also designed charity invitations and illustrated four cookbooks for The Salvation Army.
"Amy Heuerman brings an amazing energy to Guadalupe Center and her passion for art and education is a source of inspiration in creating the vision for Welcome Aboard," said Dawn Montecalvo, president of Guadalupe Center. "Our annual signature event is one of the greatest ways that the community supports Guadalupe Center and helps to ensure that our students receive the support that they need to break the cycle of poverty through education. Our Signature Event goes a long way each year to provide children in Immokalee with endless possibilities through our educational programs."
Renowned for its fun atmosphere and great entertainment, Guadalupe Center's Signature Event features a live band, gourmet dinner, live auction and the opportunity to make on-the-spot donations in support of Immokalee students served through Guadalupe Center's educational programs. The event begins with a cocktail reception and meet-and-greet with high school students within Guadalupe Center's Tutor Corps program, along with a presentation from a Tutor Corps student.
Since 1984, Guadalupe Center has been helping children rise from poverty through education, creating endless possibilities for more than 1,300 Immokalee students a year along the journey from cradle to career. Guadalupe Center's 2017 Signature Event, "Dazzle," raised a record $1.5 million to benefit the children and families of Immokalee, providing critical funding for Guadalupe Center programs.
In addition to the Moglia Family Foundation, the "Welcome Aboard" 2018 Signature Event is sponsored by London Bay Homes, TD Ameritrade, JPMorgan Chase & Co., MarineMax, Seminole Casino, Gulfshore Life, Preferred Travel, Port Royal Jewelers and Waterside Shops.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available now through Sept. 15, including diamond level sponsorship for $25,000, platinum level sponsorships for $10,000, gold level sponsorships for $5,000 and silver level sponsorships for $3,000, which include tickets to the event, invitation to the Captain's party and program listing, and bronze level sponsorships for $1,000, which includes one ticket to the event and program listing. Individual tickets for the "Welcome Aboard" 2018 Signature Event are now available for $500 per person.
To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or to learn more about Guadalupe Center, visit www.guadalupecenter.org.
About the Guadalupe Center
The Guadalupe Center is a non-profit organization focused on breaking the cycle of poverty by creating endless possibilities through education for the children of Immokalee. For more information, visit http://www.guadalupecenter.org/
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse