Los Angeles Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors

-- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show is excited to announce their sponsors for the upcoming trade show at the California Market Center on Thursday, September 14th.Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere and Google; Gold Sponsors: AT&T Business, Cogeco Peer 1, DiversityComm Publication, Microsoft and Wells Fargo; Silver Sponsors: Allstate, Benchmark, BizTV/BizTalkradio, Blackcard Books, DELL, dex-yp, dun & bradstreet, HSBC, North American Bancard, Scan Snap, VEDC and United Healthcare.LOS ANGELES SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the California Market Center | Penthouse – 110 East 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90079 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.