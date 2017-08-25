News By Tag
Woodside Homes Welcomes Chris Chambers as President of the Southern California Division
Chris Chambers will officially assume his new role in August 2017
An expert in homebuilding and master planned community development, Chambers brings more than 25 years of experience in the homebuilding industry. His past position includes both a divisional and regional presidency with a top five public homebuilder.
Recently, Chambers played an instrumental role in directing the entitlement and marketing efforts of a high profile, 30-acre mixed-use development in Riverside County, which featured assisted living and multi-family residences as well as a 100,000 square foot retail center.
"We are delighted to have a leader with Chris's history of success and in-depth real estate background join our team. His talents fit well with Woodside's goal in creating successful, sustainable communities that fulfill the evolving needs and desires of our homeowners,"
"This is a great opportunity to grow Woodside Homes' presence in the Southern California market," stated Chambers. "I am proud to be a member of the management team that has successfully positioned Woodside Homes as a new industry leader in design and customer satisfaction."
ABOUT WOODSIDE HOMES
In 2017, Woodside Homes celebrates its 40th year in business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. This year also marks a milestone for the company with its acquisition by SEKISUI HOUSE LTD. The two companies joined forces due to shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of a family.
Founded in 1960, SEKISUI HOUSE is the largest homebuilder in Japan with cumulative sales of 2,334,224 housing units as of January 31, 2017. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 225 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,299 employees and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.
Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer, and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. According to Hanley Wood data, Woodside Homes is the 9th largest private homebuilder in the United States, with more than 43,000 new homes sold since inception. The partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices. For more information visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/
