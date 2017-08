4th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk is coming to Seaside Heights, NJ

The annual walk, hosted by HOPE Sheds Light, will provide hope and support to families on the Jersey Shore that are affected by addiction.

-- HOPE Sheds Light, Inc., a Toms River-based non-profit organization dedicated to educating families on the disease of addiction, will host its 4th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk on September 9, 2017.Founded in 2012 after co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light serves to provide help and resources to families affected by addiction. Rosetto, along with co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, and a team of board members and volunteers, work year-round to support families suffering from the epidemic of substance abuse that has become widely prevalent at the Jersey Shore in recent years."At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, our community can come together to learn about addiction and recovery and provide hope to those affected," said Rosetto. "Those suffering typically don't know where to turn for help. Our walk offers them a community of support."Now in its fourth year, walk participants have the opportunity to create teams. "We introduced the ability to fundraise as teams last year and it was a great success," said Prima. "Each team must have at least four members and a minimum fundraising goal of $500. The team that raises the most funds for HOPE Sheds Light will be recognized at the event."Since its inception, the two-mile walk has grown each year in size and awareness. In 2016, over 1,200 participants joined HOPE Sheds Light in spreading their message of recovery at the Celebration of HOPE Walk. "This year, we are hoping to have 2,000+ participants create a sea of yellow on September 9th," said Willis. "It is just so powerful to see our community come together to provide hope for those suffering from the epidemic."The walk offers resources for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance abuse. The event also highlights inspirational speakers, a Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, onsite vendors, a raffle and more."It's a celebration of recovery," said Prima. "We're always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. We show that recovery is possible. Together, we help each other."Registration starts at 8 a.m. on September 9th on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. A registration fee of $10 is required in order to participate (includes a free t-shirt). To learn more, visit HOPEShedsLight.org.HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the disease of addiction and to provide hope and resources towards recovery.To date, through community education and outreach, over 89,000 people were guided to HOPEShedsLight.com, over 900 people called the toll-free helpline, more than 1,000 individuals attended our family group meetings and HOPE Sheds Light sat down with over 280 families to provide individual help. Through community presentations, over 2,700 people have received educational support and awareness programs.HOPE Sheds Light is filling critical service gaps from prevention and treatment through to recovery, which is why HOPE Sheds Light has developed strong partnerships with other addiction organizations, as well as community groups. HOPE Sheds Light also offers legal aid and recovery scholarships to qualified candidates, and deploys trained volunteer Family Recovery Advocates into the community to offer additional resources and guidance. Support groups are also available to anyone affected by addiction. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org