News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrate the 5th Anniversary of Isis Music Hall
Throughout the month of October, Isis Music Hall celebrates, captivates, and commemorates five years in the West Asheville Community with special guests, door prizes and much, much more.
"We are so excited and thankful to celebrate five years in West Asheville," said Scott Woody, who owns and operates Isis Music Hall with wife Lillianna, daughter Josephine and sons Harris and Martin. "It's a great honor. We put a lot of personal time and energy into it and feel really good about what we have put together."
Highlights include The Claire Lynch Band, one of the first bands to perform on the Isis stage back in 2012.
They will also welcome Russ Wilson's Big Band on Oct. 8, two nights of Holly Bowling Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, and on Oct. 27 bluegrass legend and three-time Grammy Award winning artist, Sam Bush.
Throughout the month, the Isis Lounge will also feature some of their favorite performers over the last five years with Vance Gilbert on Oct. 4, Joe Crookston on Oct. 12 and David Jacob-Strain on Oct. 18.
"It's great to be able to welcome back to the stage many of these incredible artists," Woody said. "It has truly been a heck of a ride. We are so thankful for the community support and can't wait to see what the next five years bring."
The Woody Family purchased the Haywood Street building in 1998 and after major renovations opened Isis Restaurant and Music Hall in 2012.
Today, this art deco style venue not only hosts some of the top names in the nation, it has gained a following worldwide.
In 2015, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awarded Isis the Venue of the Year Momentum Award – an award voted on by a panel of top musicians and industry leaders.
Visit isisasheville.com for a full listing of October events, door prizes, and food and drinks specials throughout October.
About Isis Music Hall
Isis Music Hall is a premier concert venue, bar, and eatery in the heart of West Asheville. Their name gives a nod to the building's history – a single screen cinema built in the mid 1930's. Today, this famed Art Deco style venue hosts many of the top touring artists and musicians in the nation. With two stages, multiple bars, and outdoor patio, Isis Music Hall is one of the hottest spots in the city for live music. Join Kitchen 743 at Isis Music Hall nightly for an array of creative, local and seasonal fare.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse