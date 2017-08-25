News By Tag
Level Group Chief Operating Officer Joins REBNY Committee
Michael Barbolla Brings Passion, Expertise to Residential Brokerage Education Committee
"I know how crucial ongoing training is for agents in a highly competitive field," said Barbolla, who founded Level Group's "Spotlight Series," a highly-regarded, bi-annual educational seminar that has become a must-attend for industry professionals. "One of the greatest professional rewards for me is helping agents develop and grow. The Residential Brokerage Education Committee is a great fit for my interests – my master's degree is in education - and a wonderful opportunity to serve the larger NYC real estate community. I like to help people reach their highest and best potential."
The Residential Brokerage Education Committee, which is open to brokers and sales people who are REBNY members in good standing, offers online and onsite continuing education courses as well as non-credit seminars led by notable field experts."This committee has sponsored some tremendously valuable professional training," said Barbolla. "I'm eager to contribute to further developing the REBNY offerings to further drive greater success for the city's brokers."
At Level, Barbolla is in charge of the firm's "Learning Series," an ongoing learning program for on-board Level Group agents. "No one has a greater commitment to agent education than Michael does," says Larry Link, president, Level Group. "He's an exceptionally talented mentor and coach. Michael cares about the agents' development, and created a substantive in-house training program that our agents have come to value."
About Level Group
Founded in 2004, Level Group is the first firm in New York City to offer the 100% commission model. It handles the full spectrum of real estate brokerage work, including residential and commercial leasing and sales. Known for its open door policy to senior management, the firm has attracted more than 230 brokers, many from the city's larger brokerage firms. Level Group's "Level Group Spotlight Series," a bi-annual symposium dedicated to educational topics of interest to the commercial and residential real estate community, has become one of real estate's must-attend conferences. The series complements its in-depth, ongoing education and training program for its agents.
Level Group has been featured in such media as US News & World Report, Crain's New York Business, The Wall Street Journal, CBS Radio, Bloomberg Radio, MarketWatch Radio Network, TheStreet.com, The Real Deal, GlobeSt.com, Real Estate Weekly, Mansion Global, USA Today, BrickUnderground, DNAInfo and WPIX TV.
To learn more about joining Level Group, contact Michael Barbolla at either 212.994.9965 or mbarbolla@levelgroup.com. Follow Level Group on Facebook: @levelgroup.
# # #
Media Contact
Jennefer Witter
The Boreland Group
jwitter@theborelandgroup.com
