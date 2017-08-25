 
Industry News





Small Business Expo Partners With Los Angeles Non-Profits For Their Annual Trade Show

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show is returning to the California Market Center on Thursday, September 14th.

We are proud to announce our 2017 partners for the Los Angeles Small Business Expo. Our partners work hard to offer local small business owners resources and financial guidance to uplift their business.

Los Angeles Small Business Expo exhibiting partners include: American Business Television, BNW Marketing, ChinAmerica, City of Los Angeles, Diversity Comm Publication, E Nichole & Associates, Excelerate America, Foundation for Senior Services, Los Angeles Office of Finance, NAWBO LA, Network After Work, SBDC of California, Score Greater Los Angeles, Small Business Majority, WIN Networking, Women Entrepreneur Resource & Educational Community.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/los-angeles/) expects to have more than 6,000+ registered attendees ranging from C-Level Executives, small business owners, entrepreneurs and startup companies.

LOS ANGELES SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the California Market Center | Penthouse – 110 East 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90079 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
