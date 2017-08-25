 
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone supports those affected by Hurricane Harvey

PURE continues philanthropic commitment through the Live PURE Project
 
 
FRISCO, Texas - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- PURE: People United Reaching Everyone announced its support of disaster relief efforts following the devastating floods in Texas and Louisiana. They will be providing water filtration bottles through their philanthropic Live PURE Project to help support those in need of clean water.

The recent storms left massive damage throughout the Gulf Coast area, resulting in hundreds of families losing their homes and causing a shortage of fresh water. To assist in relief efforts, PURE is offering people the opportunity to make a $10, non-tax-deductible donation through their Live PURE Project, which will purchase one water filtration bottle.

The bottle is BPA free and the filter is EPA approved iodinated resin, which is proven effective in the removal of bacteria and viruses (99.9999%). The bottle can be used in extreme conditions, turbid and stagnant water, and is ideal for emergencies such as hurricanes and cyclones. Each bottle delivers about 100 gallons of filtered water.

"We wanted to contribute in a purposeful way and we felt that providing clean drinking water was a great way to accomplish that," said Daren Hogge, PURE CEO. "The Live PURE Project is a community with a common goal of making the world a better place. I'm so proud to see our PURE family come together, reaching out to those in need."

The mission of the Live PURE Project is to reach out, enhance and empower the lives of everyone. People can participate in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by purchasing a water filtration bottle at https://shop.livepure.com/hurricane-harvey-disaster-relie....

About PURE

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products with a mission to enrich lives through simplified nutrition and a supportive culture. The products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and deliver optimal results. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Headquarters is in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit livepure.com.

