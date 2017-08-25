The Church of Scientology Announces Downtown Block Party Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

"Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi" dancers performing at the Fall Downtown Block Party.

Contact

Amber Skjelset

***@cos.flag.org Amber Skjelset

End

-- The Church of Scientology announces its next Downtown Block Party on September 23rd in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, on the corner of Cleveland Street and Fort Harrison Avenue. The event welcomes all people from all communities, and will feature a Hispanic flair. The event starts at 5pm.Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988.The day of September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September18, respectively. Also, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is October 12, falls within this 30 day period."This party celebrates the community and partnerships with local non-profits and our social betterment programs," said event organizer Nicole Biancolini. "Local charities participate alongside programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology - helping educate youth about the truth about drugs, teaching kids about their human rights and bringing common sense values to help people to make good decisions in life."This is the 5th block party the Church has held since the opening of the Scientology Information Center on Cleveland Street and the Humanitarian Centers on North Fort Harrison on July 11th, 2015.Block Party activities will include:-Live Music-Food-Raffles-Prizes-Carnival games, bouncy houses, face painting, a petting zoo, and a caricature artist.There is no cost to attend or to participate in the various activities.For more information about this event, or to participate as a non-profit please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.About the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated from September 15th – October 15th each year, the Church of Scientology will be hosting its bi-monthly Downtown Block Party with tribute to Hispanic Heritage with design and theme on September 23rd. Event starts at 5:00pm, all communities and families are welcome.