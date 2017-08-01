News By Tag
* SMEM
* Harvey2017
* DHN
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Help Earth Foundation Activates for Harvey2017
As well, HEF activated with many of it's fellow partners in the Digital Humanitarian Network working around the clock on the US Coast Guard DHN activation request. HEF is now specifially monitering, logging and reporting on SM HazMat incidents like this oil spil in Dewitt TX impacting several communities. .http://helpearthfoundation.blogspot.com/
About Digital Humanitarn Network
Digital Humanitarian Network (DHN) is a "network-of-
About HelpearthFoundation.org
Created with a mission to leverage artistic content to support charitable efforts at the micro level – small to midsized nonprofits and larger organizations that are working hard to make a difference in communities across the United States and the world. The foundation's causes are picked by HEF partners or by our associated artists. HEF is the outgrowth of Tsunami BandAide, which was established to raise funds in support of the Boxer Day Tsunami relief effort in 2004. The work in bringing together entertainers and the NGO community to support that cause led to the launch of the Help Earth Foundation. Today, as a nonprofit committed to helping the earth and those that inhabit it, HEF seeks opportunities to support long-term, as well as emergency initiatives. Visit HelpEarthFoundation.org
Media Contact
Nelson Jacobsen
(202) 643-5791
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 31, 2017