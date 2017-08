Help Earth Foundation Activates for Harvey2017

needhomehavehome

Media Contact

Nelson Jacobsen

(202) 643-5791

***@gmail.com Nelson Jacobsen(202) 643-5791

End

-- Starting on Friday of last week, Help Earth Foundation went in to Social Media Monitering and reporting on Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent events from the impact of Harvey and working on a short and long term housing crowdmap NEEDHOMEHAVEHOME which is using the power of social media to help those that need a home with someone that is willing to share their home.As well, HEF activated with many of it's fellow partners in the Digital Humanitarian Network working around the clock on the US Coast Guard DHN activation request. HEF is now specifially monitering, logging and reporting on SM HazMat incidents like this oil spil in Dewitt TX impacting several communities. .http://helpearthfoundation.blogspot.com/2017/08/a-hazmat-report-of-multiable-oil-spills.htmlAbout Digital Humanitarn NetworkDigital Humanitarian Network (DHN) is a "network-of-networks" or consortium of Volunteer & Technical Communities (V&TCs) which provides an interface between formal, professional humanitarian organizations and informal yet skilled-and-agile volunteer and technical networks. Visit http://digitalhumanitarians.com/ About HelpearthFoundation.orgCreated with a mission to leverage artistic content to support charitable efforts at the micro level – small to midsized nonprofits and larger organizations that are working hard to make a difference in communities across the United States and the world. The foundation's causes are picked by HEF partners or by our associated artists. HEF is the outgrowth of Tsunami BandAide, which was established to raise funds in support of the Boxer Day Tsunami relief effort in 2004. The work in bringing together entertainers and the NGO community to support that cause led to the launch of the Help Earth Foundation. Today, as a nonprofit committed to helping the earth and those that inhabit it, HEF seeks opportunities to support long-term, as well as emergency initiatives. Visit HelpEarthFoundation.org