London Digital Security Centre Partners London Fraud Forum to Host Digital Security Conference
This is a great opportunity for small to medium sized businesses to hear from leading industry experts to gain practical insights into digital security, to learn how to manage and mitigate risk and to innovate online safely and confidently.
Sponsored by NatWest, this free conference will be taking place from 9am to 4.30pm in the Harris Suite, with space for just 100 people and is already in high demand. Identifi Global are a co-sponsor of the event. There will be an opportunity for a tour of the stadium post event.
Top cyber resilience experts will be speaking at the event, including Key Note Speaker: John Unsworth, Chief Executive of the London Digital Security Centre on the topic of 'Why Security Matters to a Business'.
Additionally, attendees will hear from the following digital experts, in order of appearance:
· Phil Lewis, Chief Operating Officer at Alliantist
· Richard De Vere, Principal Consultant at The AntiSocial Engineer
· Nick Wilding, General Manager, Cyber Resilience of AXELOS Global Best Practice
· Chris Pinder, Business Development Manager at IASME Consortium
· Kevin Duffey, Managing Director of Cyber Rescue
· Nicola Whiting, Chief Operating Officer at Titania
Interested parties are encouraged to register online early to secure a place at: http://digileaders.com/
The key themes of the event will include: Why security matters to a business, the threat, Hacking the human and hacking the machine, what good looks like, Staff training, Accreditation, Preparing for a breach, Testing your controls and of course the Centre's Top Tips for securing your business in the digital age.
The London Digital Security Centre, a not for profit organisation founded by the Mayor of London as a joint venture with The Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police, helps protect businesses, primarily micro to medium sized businesses, to operate in a secure digital environment.
Lead Sponsor, NatWest, will be sponsoring all of the Centre's activities for Cyber Resilience Week including a further conference to take place in Manchester in October.
Identifi Global, a co-sponsor of the conference, is committed to offering truly candidate-led, best-in-class, cyber recruitment, across the UK and Europe.
John Unsworth, Chief Executive of the London Digital Security Centre said, "Our aim is to reach and support small to medium sized businesses to help them understand the issues around digital security and to help them prepare for, and mitigate any future cyber-attack. We do this by working in partnership with trade bodies, local authorities, policing and market-leading product partners. This event is a great example of this type of partnership and we're delighted to have NatWest on board as our lead sponsor to help make this happen."
For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit visit www.londondsc.co.uk/
