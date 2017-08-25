 
News By Tag
* Google Ad Express
* Google Ad Doctor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palo Alto
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Google Ad Doctor; Awarded To Launch The First Google Marketing

A Certified Google Partner Selected To Launch & Offer SME's The NEW Google Ad Doctor Campaign. Established since 2008 - Offices In London, Manchester & Florida.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Google Ad Express
* Google Ad Doctor

Industry:
* Advertising

Location:
* Palo Alto - California - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- So What Is Google Ad Doctor?
The All New Google Ad Doctor is due to launch towards the end of this year 2016, changing the way you now advertise on the Google search engine. This NEW Google Ad Doctor Campaign offers SME's around the world the opportunity to secure a city/county/state or province under exclusivity, but most important without paying any click charges.

Currently the only advertising platform which allows your business to appear on Google is something called Pay Per Click, however for the FIRST time ever, SponsoredAds.Partners are to launch the industry's Game Changer! Imagine being on the First Page Of Google for your chosen key phrases, but without having to worry about a Click Charge?

Some say, this is what Millions were screaming for! The All New Campaign offers one company per market sector, per state, the opportunity to secure phrases on Google.

What Are Key Phrases On Google?
Key Phrases are also known as KeyWords - i.e If you were a Business Coach based in Toronto, your number 1 phrase would be "Business Coaching Toronto"
Google Ad Doctor now allows SME's to purchase phrases such as "Business Coaching Toronto" without a click charge, but with a Sponsored Ad Listing.

Some Major Key Points You Need To Know:

• 100% Exclusive To One Company Per Market Sector
• No Contracts
• No Additional Click Charges
• Live On Google Within 48 Hours

Google Ad Doctor is managed by SponsoredAds.Partners, and only offered to selected companies, so look out for a call, as they come on a first come first serve basis.

To find out more, visit Google Ad Doctor - SponsoredAds.Partners - https://sponsoredads.partners/google-ad-express
End
Source:Google Sponsored Ads
Email:***@sponsoredads.partners Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share