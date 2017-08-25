News By Tag
Google Ad Doctor; Awarded To Launch The First Google Marketing
A Certified Google Partner Selected To Launch & Offer SME's The NEW Google Ad Doctor Campaign. Established since 2008 - Offices In London, Manchester & Florida.
The All New Google Ad Doctor is due to launch towards the end of this year 2016, changing the way you now advertise on the Google search engine. This NEW Google Ad Doctor Campaign offers SME's around the world the opportunity to secure a city/county/
Currently the only advertising platform which allows your business to appear on Google is something called Pay Per Click, however for the FIRST time ever, SponsoredAds.Partners are to launch the industry's Game Changer! Imagine being on the First Page Of Google for your chosen key phrases, but without having to worry about a Click Charge?
Some say, this is what Millions were screaming for! The All New Campaign offers one company per market sector, per state, the opportunity to secure phrases on Google.
What Are Key Phrases On Google?
Key Phrases are also known as KeyWords - i.e If you were a Business Coach based in Toronto, your number 1 phrase would be "Business Coaching Toronto"
Google Ad Doctor now allows SME's to purchase phrases such as "Business Coaching Toronto" without a click charge, but with a Sponsored Ad Listing.
Some Major Key Points You Need To Know:
• 100% Exclusive To One Company Per Market Sector
• No Contracts
• No Additional Click Charges
• Live On Google Within 48 Hours
Google Ad Doctor is managed by SponsoredAds.Partners, and only offered to selected companies, so look out for a call, as they come on a first come first serve basis.
To find out more, visit Google Ad Doctor - SponsoredAds.Partners - https://sponsoredads.partners/
