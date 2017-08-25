News By Tag
25 NGL employees volunteer for United Way of Dane County Seasons of Caring
NGL strongly believes in giving back to the community both financially and through volunteerism. Each year, employees are offered eight paid workday hours to volunteer at a nonprofit of their choice. Many employees use this time to participate in Seasons of Caring projects through United Way of Dane County.
Seasons of Caring offers an opportunity for people to give back to nonprofits that are meaningful to them. When Niki Wagner, Senior Production Assistant at NGL, noticed that Agrace needed volunteers to clean the family kitchens, she knew that was the volunteer task for her. "I like giving back to the place where my mom lived her remaining last few months. Everyone at Agrace was wonderful to not only my mom, but to all of us," shared Niki.
Below are a few highlights of NGL employee volunteer projects.
Cookout for Seniors at Independent Living, Inc.
Three NGL employees volunteered for the Independent Living, Inc. cookout to celebrate the senior residents. They helped set up and serve grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and salads. The most enjoyable part about the volunteer opportunity was mingling and spending time with the seniors. One resident even entertained them with her lovely singing voice.
Preparing meals at The River Food Pantry
Two NGL employees volunteered at The River Food Pantry to prepare lunches for people in our community. In just three short hours, they prepared hundreds of lunches that will be distributed to people in need.
Felicia McKenzie, New Business Representative at NGL shared her experience, "I really enjoyed meeting people from other Madison companies who were also volunteering. It's inspiring to see that we live in such a caring community!"
Mulching for Mutts at Dane County Humane Society
There were eight NGL employees who rolled up their sleeves to spread mulch and help maintain the dog walking trails at the Dane County Humane Society. They trimmed bushes and vines and blanketed the trails with fresh wood chips.
Kendra Wotring, Multi-Line Claims Representative at NGL, shared what she liked most about volunteering for the Dane County Humane Society, "It was fun working with other companies who shared the same interest in not only helping the humane society build the paths but helping each other. I enjoyed meeting the other volunteers and seeing the finished project - the trails are so beautiful. I look forward to volunteering again!"
About United Way of Dane County
United Way of Dane County engages the community, mobilizes volunteers and strengthens local nonprofits to achieve measurable results and change lives. To learn more, visit UnitedWayDaneCounty.org.
About NGL
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com, Facebook or LinkedIn.
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
