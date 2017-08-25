News By Tag
Truck-Sharing App, Truxx Offers No Cost Option For Houston Users Impacted By Harvey
The truck/van sharing platform will be free for users in the affected area who are managing the aftermath of unprecedented Houston flooding.
The impact of this massive event will be long felt and rebuilding will take time. Truxx is committed to helping the Houston community by opening the Truxx platform to help pair truck owners who want to help Houston residence, small businesses and others in need with those who need the service.
"In 2011 we experienced first hand catastrophic flooding in Upstate NY," said Joe Hess, Truxx, Partner and Chief Operating Officer. "We know that once the media and national attention has moved on, many folks will still be faced with cleanup and rebuilding. It can be a long process. From our experience, recovery requires community support and folks helping each other. We think Truxx can aid in that process - even if it's in some small measure"
Users in the affected area who need the Truxx service simply enter 'HoustonRebuild' in the description and the service will be available at no charge.
The Truxx user base has grown quickly. Users can easily schedule and rate drivers and make cash-free payments. Like many sharing services, Truxx offers driver location services, in-app messaging and driver background checks. The Truxx app is currently available for download on App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/
Michael Deatur
***@truxxit.com
