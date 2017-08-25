 
News By Tag
* Houston Flood
* TruxxVolunteer
* Truck share service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Truck-Sharing App, Truxx Offers No Cost Option For Houston Users Impacted By Harvey

The truck/van sharing platform will be free for users in the affected area who are managing the aftermath of unprecedented Houston flooding.
 
 
Truxx Logo
Truxx Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Houston Flood
TruxxVolunteer
Truck share service

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Services

HOUSTON - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspired by the cajun Navy, Truxx will open its platform to help co-ordinate truck and van drivers who are willing to help those residence flooded by hurricane Harvey.

Truxx (http://www.truxxit.com/), the popular truck-sharing app. that allows people to order a truck on-demand, has announced the launch of TruxxVolunteer, a service that extends the Truxx platform to residence, businesses and anyone flooded or otherwise affected by Hurricane Harvey at no cost.

The impact of this massive event will be long felt and rebuilding will take time.  Truxx is committed to helping the Houston community by opening the Truxx platform to help pair truck owners who want to help Houston residence, small businesses and others in need with those who need the service.

"In 2011 we experienced first hand catastrophic flooding in Upstate NY," said Joe Hess, Truxx, Partner and Chief Operating Officer.   "We know that once the media and national attention has moved on,  many folks will still be faced with cleanup and rebuilding.  It can be a long process.  From our experience, recovery requires community support and folks helping each other.  We think Truxx can  aid in that process - even if it's in some small measure"

Users in the affected area who need the Truxx service simply enter 'HoustonRebuild' in the description and the service will be available at no charge.

The Truxx user base has grown quickly.   Users can easily schedule and rate drivers and make cash-free payments. Like many sharing services, Truxx offers driver location services, in-app messaging and driver background checks.  The Truxx app is currently available for download on App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/truxx/id1056590789?mt=8) and Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.truxxit...). For more information on the company, please visit www.TruxxIt.com.

Contact us at support@truxxit.com or Truxx (http://www.truxxit.com/)

Contact
Michael Deatur
***@truxxit.com
End
Source:
Email:***@truxxit.com Email Verified
Tags:Houston Flood, TruxxVolunteer, Truck share service
Industry:Transportation
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Truxx PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share