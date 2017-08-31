Outlaws Publishing Signs A Certain T. Selleck To An Exclusive Publishing Contract

Outlaws Publishing strikes gold again with highly acclaimed Western author Todd Selleck.

Outlaws Publishing Welcomes Todd Selleck

-- Outlaws Publishing publicity department announced yesterday they have signed an exclusive book deal with author Todd Selleck. Selleck is a well-known vignette author with several of his tales featured in top publications across America."A lot of folks say Western tales aren't what the Western readers want," Outlaws President J.C. Hulsey stated while on his way to a meeting. "I personally think these nay-sayers don't know what they're talking about. Having written many successful tales of the Old West myself, I believe we need to let the reader decide what they want to read." Hulsey continued, "Todd's stories are a little different than the traditional Western, but I feel they will captivate the readers from the first story to the last."Outlaws Publishing has had a long run of hits throughout 2017 with top selling titles from titans of the Western reading world. Todd Selleck will be featured in the October edition of Westerner magazine and is already working on his second Western release for the company.Selleck's first Outlaws release entitled 'Pink Horses & Tumbleweeds - And Other Short Stories' will be published in September 2017. You can learn more about Todd Selleck and Outlaws Publishing by visiting their web site. www.outlawspublishing.com