News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Outlaws Publishing Signs A Certain T. Selleck To An Exclusive Publishing Contract
Outlaws Publishing strikes gold again with highly acclaimed Western author Todd Selleck.
"A lot of folks say Western tales aren't what the Western readers want," Outlaws President J.C. Hulsey stated while on his way to a meeting. "I personally think these nay-sayers don't know what they're talking about. Having written many successful tales of the Old West myself, I believe we need to let the reader decide what they want to read." Hulsey continued, "Todd's stories are a little different than the traditional Western, but I feel they will captivate the readers from the first story to the last."
Outlaws Publishing has had a long run of hits throughout 2017 with top selling titles from titans of the Western reading world. Todd Selleck will be featured in the October edition of Westerner magazine and is already working on his second Western release for the company.
Selleck's first Outlaws release entitled 'Pink Horses & Tumbleweeds - And Other Short Stories' will be published in September 2017. You can learn more about Todd Selleck and Outlaws Publishing by visiting their web site. www.outlawspublishing.com
Contact
J.C. Hulsey
***@outlawspublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 31, 2017