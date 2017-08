Lanier Islands Invites Four-Legged Friends to Debut of Bark in the Waterpark

Tongues and Tails will be Wagging Over Inaugural Canine-Focused Celebration at Georgia Lakeside Resort October 7

Fido-Focused Fest - Bark in the Waterpark - Debuts at Lanier Islands Oct 7, 2017

Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist

Out of Her Mind, LLC

***@outofhermindfreelance.com Kasie Bolling - Content SpecialistOut of Her Mind, LLC

-- With the official end of the LanierWorld Summer Season on Sunday, October 1, Lanier Islands has one more (dog) trick up its sleeve. The following weekend, the lakeside resort is preparing to open its gates to a guest list of a very different sort – the four-legged variety. On Saturday, October 7, Lanier Islands will play host to event that promises to be "off the leash" with the premiere of Bark in the Waterpark. Held from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Bark in the Waterpark will feature dog agility demonstrations by the renowned Dock Dogs®, "Dog and Disc" frisbee retrieval competition, live music, street performers, dog-themed activities, pet-related vendors, lake access, beach games, carnival rides, bounce houses, splashtacular fun zones, dog costume contest and so much more. Of course, the best part about this event is that it's FREE."Lake people and dog lovers often tend to be one in the same," explained Mike Williams, CEO of Lanier Islands. "Our entire staff of Lanier Islands is made up of animal lovers, which is why we opted to become a pet-friendly resort in 2014. We have specially designated rooms in Legacy Lodge and our LakeHouses where are guests can enjoy an overnight stay at the resort with their family pet. You'll often see guests out jogging the trails throughout the Islands with their dog on a leash. Of course, the one place that's never been open to pets is the beach and waterpark at LanierWorld – until now. It's going to be a really fun day – not just for our guests and their pets, but also for our staff."At the heart of Bark in the Waterpark will be performances by Dock Dogs® - from ESPN, the Outdoor Channel and ABC fame. Between noon and 5 p.m., Dock Dogs® will bring teams of dogs and their handlers to the Islands to compete in jumping, running and retrieving. The dogs that go the farthest, longest and fastest get grand prizes, while the handlers get bragging rights.11 a.m. – 6 p.m. LanierWorld gates and FunZone open; Live Music and Entertainment throughout the dayNoon – 5 p.m. Dock Dogs® Competition2 p.m. Dog & Disc traditional frisbee retrieval competition kicks off"We've already got a great team lined up, but there's still time to hop on board – we're big believers in 'the more, the merrier' at Lanier Islands," said Missy Burgess, Director of Public Relations and Sponsorships for Lanier Islands. "We're currently accepting queries from pet-focused vendors and animal-related nonprofits. If you're interested, email me at mburgess@lanierislands.com."For guests who wish to turn their dogtastic day into a dogtastic stay, they can request a pet-friendly room at the resort. To make reservations or learn more about Bark in the Waterpark and other upcoming events at Lanier Islands, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.lanierislands.com or call 770-945-8787.Nestled on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Sidney Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Situated less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on 1,500 pristine acres of forests, meadows, and beaches, this luxury resort is quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like fun in the sun at the boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, zip lining through the trees with Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding on a lakeside trail from the Equestrian Center, and renting a boat and ski equipment from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing"in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Resort is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site.Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. In 2014, the Resort became a member of the highly esteemedHotel Collection. The Islands has also been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for four consecutive years and was named "Best Place for Family Fun" by Best Self Atlanta Magazine in 2015. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.