Lanier Islands Invites Four-Legged Friends to Debut of Bark in the Waterpark
Tongues and Tails will be Wagging Over Inaugural Canine-Focused Celebration at Georgia Lakeside Resort October 7
"Lake people and dog lovers often tend to be one in the same," explained Mike Williams, CEO of Lanier Islands. "Our entire staff of Lanier Islands is made up of animal lovers, which is why we opted to become a pet-friendly resort in 2014. We have specially designated rooms in Legacy Lodge and our LakeHouses where are guests can enjoy an overnight stay at the resort with their family pet. You'll often see guests out jogging the trails throughout the Islands with their dog on a leash. Of course, the one place that's never been open to pets is the beach and waterpark at LanierWorld – until now. It's going to be a really fun day – not just for our guests and their pets, but also for our staff."
At the heart of Bark in the Waterpark will be performances by Dock Dogs® - from ESPN, the Outdoor Channel and ABC fame. Between noon and 5 p.m., Dock Dogs® will bring teams of dogs and their handlers to the Islands to compete in jumping, running and retrieving. The dogs that go the farthest, longest and fastest get grand prizes, while the handlers get bragging rights.
Bark in the Waterpark Schedule:
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. LanierWorld gates and FunZone open; Live Music and Entertainment throughout the day
Noon – 5 p.m. Dock Dogs® Competition
2 p.m. Dog & Disc traditional frisbee retrieval competition kicks off
"We've already got a great team lined up, but there's still time to hop on board – we're big believers in 'the more, the merrier' at Lanier Islands," said Missy Burgess, Director of Public Relations and Sponsorships for Lanier Islands. "We're currently accepting queries from pet-focused vendors and animal-related nonprofits. If you're interested, email me at mburgess@lanierislands.com."
For guests who wish to turn their dogtastic day into a dogtastic stay, they can request a pet-friendly room at the resort. To make reservations or learn more about Bark in the Waterpark and other upcoming events at Lanier Islands, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.lanierislands.com or call 770-945-8787.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Sidney Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Situated less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on 1,500 pristine acres of forests, meadows, and beaches, this luxury resort is quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like fun in the sun at the boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, zip lining through the trees with Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding on a lakeside trail from the Equestrian Center, and renting a boat and ski equipment from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing"
Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. In 2014, the Resort became a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. The Islands has also been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for four consecutive years and was named "Best Place for Family Fun" by Best Self Atlanta Magazine in 2015. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.
*This is a 'Rain or Shine' event that will go on regardless of weather conditions. Specific play areas will be available for pets.
**A $15 per car fee is applicable for the front gate / resort parking.
***Some activities require additional fees.
