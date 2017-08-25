News By Tag
High-end retailer meets warehouse needs with Snapfulfil
Established in 1996, Need Supply Co. started out selling vintage Levi's and has since expanded its offerings to include men's and women's clothing and accessories, curating a mix of well-known brands and emerging independent designers from the US and abroad. In addition to its destination retail store in Richmond, VA (twice named as one of GQ's Best Stores in America), the company operates a web store and distributes a range of brands to other retailers.
To support this growth and diversification, along with its involvement in the acquisition of retailer Totokaelo in September last year, Need Supply Co. has invested in a new 60,000 sq. ft. distribution center which stocks around 70,000 SKUs and ships up to 2,000 orders per day to customers worldwide. To manage increasing order volumes and complexity, Need Supply Co. went to market for a best of breed warehouse management system to integrate with its new Teamwork Retail POS and order management system and drive improved accuracy, efficiency and productivity in its fulfilment operations.
Snapfulfil's combination of rich functionality, affordability and scalability, along with its proven track record in supporting high growth retail operations, offered everything the company was looking for.
Need Supply's Operations Co-ordinator, Patrick Inskeep said: "We've experienced double digit growth in our online operations and needed both more space and better systems to support this. Snapfulfil provides the ability to scale up and out as we continue to evolve and expand. The functionality and flexibility in the system, along with the ability to add more users as we need them, means we're in fantastic shape for the future."
About Synergy NA Inc.
Synergy NA Inc. is the US subsidiary of Synergy Ltd, a software house which specializes in warehouse management technologies and solutions.
For more than 40 years, the company's systems have been powering the warehousing operations of some of the world's most successful companies.
Synergy was one of the first companies to recognize the potential of cloud technology as a platform for a best of breed warehouse management system. Its multi-award winning Snapfulfil WMS was architected for the web in 2007 and is now used in warehouses throughout Europe and America.
About Snapfulfil
Snapfulfil is the multi award-winning warehouse management system from Synergy Ltd.
Snapfulfil is a functionally rich, best of breed WMS which can be deployed in a variety of ways to meet the operational and financial needs of any warehouse, large or small. It is currently deployed in warehouses throughout Europe and America, with 100,000+ users logged in last year. Built on over 40 years of experience, Snapfulfil is one of the most adaptable and scalable warehouse management systems on the market, offering fast implementation and rapid return on investment.
For additional information, visit www.snapfulfil.com
