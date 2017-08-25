News By Tag
REVE Antivirus is Now Available in Uttarakhand- Jai Paras Infotech Becomes Authorized Distributor
REVE Antivirus line of products-Antivirus, Internet Security & Total Security is now available in Uttarakhand. Jai Paras Infotech will be distributing the IT Security suite of REVE Antivirus across Uttarakhand.
Announcing this partnership, REVE Antivirus CEO, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee commented, "We have tied up with Jai Paras Infotech to distribute our line of products across Uttarakhand market. We expect this alliance will help us penetrate our product to the maximum areas."
REVE Antivirus is currently available in 3 versions namely Antivirus which is the basic version, Internet Security, and Total Security which is the complete IT Security software with advanced PC Tune up features. Apart from these, a Windows Server Security product also includes in the product line.
Signing up the partnership agreement, Jai Paras Infotech CEO, Mr. Ankur Jain commented, "We are happy to tie up with REVE Antivirus, which has a very powerful line of cyber security products. We are quite excited to offer this new security product to our retailors, who have already shown interest in it."
REVE Antivirus is gaining its momentum in the Indian market due to its high-end features like quick scan, anti-phishing, safe browsing, PC tune up and many more. The Parental Control feature with live notification on app is a unique attribute of REVE Antivirus that allows parents to keep an eye on the online activities of their kids.
About REVE Antivirus:
REVE Antivirus is a vertical of REVE Group with its headquarters in Singapore & Software Development Centres in India & Bangladesh. With its presence across 10 countries, REVE Group currently services customers in more than 80 nations.
About Jai Paras Infotech:
Jai Paras Infotech was established in the year 2002 as a dealer & distributor of computer hardware & software products. A renowned name in Uttarakhand, Jai Paras Infotech is associated with many reputed brands. It has a wide network of retailors through which it make its products available.
