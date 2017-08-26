The Kitchen Remodeling Process Explained By Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting GC Robert Bacon

Would you like to remodel your old kitchen into an exciting new floor plan but you are unsure about the process? Let Robert Bacon the General Contractor of Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting explain kitchen remodeling.

IMG_4708 copy

Contact

Robert Bacon

***@blueoxcc.com Robert Bacon

End

-- Hey guys it's Robert Bacon here to explain the kitchen remodeling process. I am a licensed General Contractor and the owner of Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting which installs over 300 kitchens per year. We have great process to complete your kitchen remodel in 3 weeks or less even with installing stone countertops. Lets get started with explaining a basic kitchen remodel!1. Blue Ox will send a licensed General Contractor and a Certified 3D Computer Room Planner to design your new kitchen. The homeowner will then receive an itemized estimate, and a set of plans that can be viewed in 3D on computer so you can see what the finished project will look like. Last you will receive a parts list to purchase your new kitchen cabinets. Our cabinet lines we use have the cabinets in stock so no waiting!2. Once the cabinets have been delivered to your home the we are ready for demolition of the old cabinetry. The existing cabinets, old unwanted appliances, countertops, and flooring if needed will all be hauled away on "Demo Day". No need for dumpsters for Blue Ox hauls away all of the demolition debris. Plumbing lines are capped, and electrical devices disconnected for safety.3. Electrical "Rough In" happens next so all major wiring changes will be completed at this time. If appliances are to be changed from their original location then this wiring is changed at this appointment. New outlets, ground fault outlets if needed, switches, and any lighting changes will be made at the "Rough In" appointment.4. Drywall repair is common with kitchen remodels so we seal up all the drywall after the electrical "Rough In" is performed. If cabinets will be installed where the drywall repairs are then the basic drywall mud and tape to seal the wall will be all that's needed.5. If flooring is to be installed then now is the time and I recommend that the flooring be installed under the cabinets. Blue Ox installs tile, hardwood, and pre finished hardwood and being most kitchens are on a wooden sub floor then I believe the flooring installed under the cabinets gives the new cabinets additional support from countertop sagging in the future. Most kitchens we install install have either quartz or granite installed so the flooring installed under the cabinets gives more support due to the weight of the stone countertops.6. Now you are ready for cabinet installation. Blue Ox has Certified Cabinet Installers that will install your new kitchen and make sure the cabinets are perfectly level. All cabinet fillers, cover panels, and deco strips will will installed as well.7. The "Template Appointment"will be performed by a measuring technician that will set up a computer with a laser in the center of the room. By the way the "Template Appointment"is just a cool word for measuring the countertops. New or older homes all have walls that are not square or plumb so the laser measures every inch or so to make sure all countertop surfaces are within 1/32" of the walls to give the countertops a custom fit. After the countertops are measured then the time to fabricate and install the countertops begins. Most countertop vendors in the Denver area take from 3 to 4 weeks to install the countertops. Blue Ox has their countertops installed in 1 week. This one week process allows Blue Ox to complete a basic kitchen remodel in three weeks or less.8. Once the countertops are installed then the backsplash is installed. Blue Ox installs tile, glass, subway tiles, mosaic patterns and just about any surface the homeowner will choose.9. Next, the electrician will come and install all cover plates over the backsplash, all plugs and outlets needed for appliance installation. If there were lighting changes such as recessed can lights or undercabinet lights in the plan then they will be completed at this appointment.10. Now the appliances can be installed such as microwaves, ovens, hoods, cooktops, dishwasher, and the refrigerator.11. Our plumber will then reconnect all the sink plumbing water and drain lines. He will then install the disposal and connect the dishwasher. I insist that all the water lines, valves, and plumbing devices be replaced with new fixtures. It does not cost much and it will prevent an old water valve from leaking into a brand new cabinet. Now the sink and dishwasher can be operated and usually the homeowner will squeal with joy for they have been without the use of the sink and dishwasher for the length of the project.12. Unless there is any trim painting or any touch ups then your project is complete. LET ME STRESS TO YOU THAT NOT HAVING THE USE OF THE SINK AND DISHWASHER IS THE WORST PART OF A KITCHEN REMODEL. Please remember that Rob said that! That is why Blue Ox has the kitchen remodeling process completed in three weeks or less for a basic kitchen remodel. Blue Ox is sympathetic to the mental state of the homeowners during the remodeling process. The quicker we can complete the project the happier the homeowner will be.I hope this article will help you when you are starting to think about remodeling your next kitchen project. I personally have directed the installation of thousands of kitchens in the Denver Metro area. Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting services from Ft. Collins to Colorado Springs and the High Rockies. I estimate every one of our projects personally and I would love to supervise your next interior remodeling project. We are licensed and insured to protect your investment. Please visit our web site at blueoxcc.com to see more about our company and the many services we offer. Call 720-412-0203 during normal business hours to set up the appointment for your FREE estimate. We have large crews that can start your project now rather than later. Call Blue Ox today for we want your business.Thanks,Robert Bacon