 
News By Tag
* RE/MAX Platinum Realty
* Irina Rogina
* Sarasota Fl.
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Irina Rogina Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Irina Rogina Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Sales Associate in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office
 
 
Irina Rogina
Irina Rogina
SARASOTA, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Irina Rogina has joined the downtown Sarasota office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. She specializes in waterfront properties and new construction in downtown Sarasota, Siesta Key and Longboat Key.

         Rogina has 15 years of real estate experience and brings strong negotiation and customer service skills. A native of Russia, she has a degree in business. She loves the Florida lifestyle and enjoys swimming, kayaking, biking and pickleball.

         RE/MAX Platinum Realty's downtownSarasota office is located at 1312 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida, 34236. Rogina can be reached at (941) 914-8282 or irinarogina@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Irina Rogina, Sarasota Fl.
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share