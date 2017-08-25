News By Tag
Irina Rogina Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Irina Rogina Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Sales Associate in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office
Rogina has 15 years of real estate experience and brings strong negotiation and customer service skills. A native of Russia, she has a degree in business. She loves the Florida lifestyle and enjoys swimming, kayaking, biking and pickleball.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty's downtownSarasota office is located at 1312 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida, 34236. Rogina can be reached at (941) 914-8282 or irinarogina@
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
