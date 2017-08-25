News By Tag
Akamanta Announces Launch of New Corporate Website
The company also does a great deal of investing, which includes such areas as publishing, construction, biotechnology, fitness, and much more. This diverse holdings company has several different avenues that can be explored within its infrastructure. The launch of the new website brings all of these possibilities into the spotlight. From working at the forefront of technology advancements, to creating new methods for creating singular reading experiences, the company brings a lot to the subject of publishing alone. A quick look at their work in Cybersecurity emphasizes that this is also a company that is deeply committed to measures that focus on stability, safety, and resiliency. Security solutions, safety solutions, and intelligence solutions need to be both flexible and comprehensive. They have to be able to meet the needs of the individual or group. With this company, virtually anything in the realm of security is possible.
Akamanta Products And Services
Bringing new experiences to mobile users is another area in which the company works extensively. The subject of augmented reality has become quite the hot topic in recent years. As we get closer and closer to the promises established by AR, VR, and similar topics, companies like Akamanta are going to be essential at finding new ways to engage even the most experienced users. In the present, engagement can be achieved by giving people the ability to point their devices at print ads or landmarks. Simply by clicking, someone can engage that ad or landmark with interactive, unique content.
CleanTech is another division to the company that is well worth paying attention to. As companies, individuals, and governments seek new solutions to significantly diminish our carbon footprint, it is going to be important to keep up with the technologies that will drive these essential changes to our relationship with our natural environment. The division currently operates in two major areas. The first would be in solar and wind energy. The second area concerns the subject of water and air purifiers.
The company is clearly bringing a lot to the table already. Their ambition to achieve even more is well worth paying attention to.
ABOUT AKAMANTA:
The Group maintains a diversified portfolio of over a dozen subsidiaries focusing on four main sectors: digital, telecom, security and cleantech, while investing in other areas including publishing, constructions, biotecnology, fitness.
Leveraging an extensive global network, AKAMANTA Group understands what it takes to create value for shareholders and success resulting in positive impacts on customers, people, communities and the environment while always keeping an eye out for new opportunities with our Partner and M&A division.
Contact
Elizabeth King, COO Akamanta.com
info@akamanta.com (mailto:info@
