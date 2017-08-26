News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nightingale College Hosts Site Visit for the ACEN
You are invited to meet the site visit team and share your comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled for September 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nightingale College's site in Ogden.
Written comments are welcome and should be submitted directly to:
Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer
Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850
Atlanta, GA 30326
Comments may also be submitted through email. Email comments to Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer at mstoll@acenursing.org.
As a note, all written and emailed comments should be received by the ACEN no later than September 20, 2017.
Nightingale College strives to continuously deliver quality nursing education. The College pursues programmatic accreditation to show its commitment to excellence in higher education.
The College currently hold accreditation status for both nursing education programs offered, the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) Program and the RN-to-BSN Program.
To learn more about the College's accreditations and affiliations, visit http://nightingale.edu/
ABOUT NIGHTINGALE COLLEGE
Nightingale College (http://www.nightingale.edu/
Media Contact
Emily Crawford
Manager, Marketing
ecrawford@nightingale.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse