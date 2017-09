Nightingale College Hosts Site Visit for the ACEN

Media Contact

-- Nightingale College announces a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).You are invited to meet the site visit team and share your comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled for September 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nightingale College's site in Ogden.Written comments are welcome and should be submitted directly to:Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive OfficerAccreditation Commission for Education in Nursing3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850Atlanta, GA 30326Comments may also be submitted through email. Email comments to Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer at mstoll@acenursing.org.As a note, all written and emailed comments should be received by the ACEN no later than September 20, 2017.Nightingale College strives to continuously deliver quality nursing education. The College pursues programmatic accreditation to show its commitment to excellence in higher education.The College currently hold accreditation status for both nursing education programs offered, the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) Program and the RN-to-BSN Program.To learn more about the College's accreditations and affiliations, visit http://nightingale.edu/ accreditation- and-approvals/ Nightingale College ( http://www.nightingale.edu/ ) creates avenues to accessible nursing programs with its fully accredited distance education associate and bachelor's degree nursing programs. Supporting the growing need for nurses and providing strategies to combat the nursing shortage, the College's programs work to not only grow but maintain homegrown nurses with the help of local health care systems. Nightingale College emphasizes graduating future nurses who are, and, ready to work in their community. Since its establishment in 2010 in Ogden, Utah, the College has graduated nurses in Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming. To learn more about the College, its mission, and programs, visit http://nightingale.edu/