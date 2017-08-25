 
News By Tag
* Filtration
* Sieving
* Food Processing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Automated sieving and filtration system removes contaminants from bakery production line

Russell Finex supply a two-stage customized sieving and filtration solution to improve processing efficiencies
 
 
Customized sieving and filtration solution
Customized sieving and filtration solution
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Filtration
* Sieving
* Food Processing

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Strict regulations within the food industry means companies continually review their processes to ensure the quality of their food products remain of the highest standard. A leading bakery company found inefficiencies in their existing food processing method and sought a new solution. In the production of dough based products, the products are boiled before being baked. During the boiling process, excess materials such as dough, maize grit and sesame seeds would drop into the pre-bake water, causing contamination and affecting the quality of the water. Therefore the water tank needed to be cleaned manually and replenished with fresh water, resulting in high labor costs and downtime, and an increased consumption of water. The contaminated water would then be discharged to an effluent plant through pipes. This created further problems as the water containing the discharge solids would ferment and expand causing blockages in the pipes connected to the effluent plant.

Following a recommendation, the company approached Russell Finex for an industrial screening solution. Drawing upon 80 years of experience in separation technology, Russell Finex were able to audit the bakery's current manufacturing process and provide an efficient high quality solution to minimize contamination of the pre-bake water. This was achieved in two stages. The first stage was to install a fully automated Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® after the water tank to continuously remove contamination and re-circulate the pre-bake water. This industrial filter for liquids recirculates the clean water back into the pre-bake water tank, with any contamination being discharged into the effluent plant.

The second stage of the separation process focused on eliminating the blockage of pipes caused by the solids fermenting in the pipework. The Russell Compact Sieve® vibratory screener was fitted directly after the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®. When the contamination from the water tank is ejected from the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®, it is fed directly into a 400mm diameter Russell Compact Sieve® where water and debris are separated further. This allowed the bakery to dispose of a large percentage of solids to landfill with the remaining liquid being sent to the effluent plant for treatment prior to final disposal in the drain.

With the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® and Russell Compact Sieve® installed, the bakery was able to achieve their objectives to improve the efficiencies of their production process, increasing product quality, reducing costs, and increasing overall efficiencies.

For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-free. Throughout the world, Russell Finex serves a variety of industries with applications including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, plastisols, paint, coatings, metal powders and ceramics.

Contact Us to find the separation and filtration solution for your exact needs: http://www.russellfinex.com/en/contact-russell-finex/

Contact
Anna Woods
***@russellfinex.com
End
Source:
Email:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Tags:Filtration, Sieving, Food Processing
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russell Finex News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share