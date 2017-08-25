News By Tag
Automated sieving and filtration system removes contaminants from bakery production line
Russell Finex supply a two-stage customized sieving and filtration solution to improve processing efficiencies
Following a recommendation, the company approached Russell Finex for an industrial screening solution. Drawing upon 80 years of experience in separation technology, Russell Finex were able to audit the bakery's current manufacturing process and provide an efficient high quality solution to minimize contamination of the pre-bake water. This was achieved in two stages. The first stage was to install a fully automated Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® after the water tank to continuously remove contamination and re-circulate the pre-bake water. This industrial filter for liquids recirculates the clean water back into the pre-bake water tank, with any contamination being discharged into the effluent plant.
The second stage of the separation process focused on eliminating the blockage of pipes caused by the solids fermenting in the pipework. The Russell Compact Sieve® vibratory screener was fitted directly after the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®. When the contamination from the water tank is ejected from the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®, it is fed directly into a 400mm diameter Russell Compact Sieve® where water and debris are separated further. This allowed the bakery to dispose of a large percentage of solids to landfill with the remaining liquid being sent to the effluent plant for treatment prior to final disposal in the drain.
With the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® and Russell Compact Sieve® installed, the bakery was able to achieve their objectives to improve the efficiencies of their production process, increasing product quality, reducing costs, and increasing overall efficiencies.
For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-
Contact Us to find the separation and filtration solution for your exact needs: http://www.russellfinex.com/
