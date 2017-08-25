 
News By Tag
* Data Acquisition
* Icp Das Usa
* PCI Boards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

ICP DAS USA Releases New PCI Communication Board

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Data Acquisition
* Icp Das Usa
* PCI Boards

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The VXC-182iAU is a multiport serial card that gives the user ability to increase additional communication ports on the PC.  VXC-182iAU is designed to manage and connect multiple outer devices through your PC; ensuring fluent communication in both time-critical applications and industrial fields. The  VXC card allows easy integration of a PC with intelligent devices , such as: PLCs, instrumentation equipment, meters, controller devices, laboratory instruments, modems, card readers, serial printers, RFID readers, bar code readers, sensors, and almost any device with an RS-232 port.

The VXC-182iAU has two communication ports: RS-422/485 and RS-232 port and can be configured as either RS-485 for half-duplex or RS-422 for full-duplex communication. Both configuration supports speed up to 115200 bps allowing information to be transmitted over a long distance communication link.

The COM port number can be done manually by setting DIP switch, or allows the driver choose an available number automatically. The driver provides a maximum of 128 KB software FIFO for each COM port under Windows, allowing for large file transmission.

The data lines of each serial ports on the VXC card are designed with photo couplers. The on-board photo couplers use a short optical transmission path to transfer a signal between elements of a circuit, keeping data lines electrically isolated. This eliminates ground loops, common mode voltages, blocks voltage spikes, provides electrical isolation, and offer significant protection from serious over-voltage conditions in one circuit affecting the other.

To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-usa.com, or give us a call, toll free, at 1-888-971-9888 and one of our engineers would be happy to assist in reviewing the project requirements, ensuring that the highest quality solution is presented in your final application.

Contact
ICP DAS USA
sales@icpdas-usa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@icpdas-usa.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICP DAS USA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share