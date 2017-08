ICP DAS USA Releases New PCI Communication Board

Contact

The VXC-182iAU is a multiport serial card that gives the user ability to increase additional communication ports on the PC. VXC-182iAU is designed to manage and connect multiple outer devices through your PC; ensuring fluent communication in both time-critical applications and industrial fields. The VXC card allows easy integration of a PC with intelligent devices , such as: PLCs, instrumentation equipment, meters, controller devices, laboratory instruments, modems, card readers, serial printers, RFID readers, bar code readers, sensors, and almost any device with an RS-232 port.The VXC-182iAU has two communication ports: RS-422/485 and RS-232 port and can be configured as either RS-485 for half-duplex or RS-422 for full-duplex communication. Both configuration supports speed up to 115200 bps allowing information to be transmitted over a long distance communication link.The COM port number can be done manually by setting DIP switch, or allows the driver choose an available number automatically. The driver provides a maximum of 128 KB software FIFO for each COM port under Windows, allowing for large file transmission.The data lines of each serial ports on the VXC card are designed with photo couplers. The on-board photo couplers use a short optical transmission path to transfer a signal between elements of a circuit, keeping data lines electrically isolated. This eliminates ground loops, common mode voltages, blocks voltage spikes, provides electrical isolation, and offer significant protection from serious over-voltage conditions in one circuit affecting the other.