News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ICP DAS USA Releases New PCI Communication Board
The VXC-182iAU has two communication ports: RS-422/485 and RS-232 port and can be configured as either RS-485 for half-duplex or RS-422 for full-duplex communication. Both configuration supports speed up to 115200 bps allowing information to be transmitted over a long distance communication link.
The COM port number can be done manually by setting DIP switch, or allows the driver choose an available number automatically. The driver provides a maximum of 128 KB software FIFO for each COM port under Windows, allowing for large file transmission.
The data lines of each serial ports on the VXC card are designed with photo couplers. The on-board photo couplers use a short optical transmission path to transfer a signal between elements of a circuit, keeping data lines electrically isolated. This eliminates ground loops, common mode voltages, blocks voltage spikes, provides electrical isolation, and offer significant protection from serious over-voltage conditions in one circuit affecting the other.
To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-
Contact
ICP DAS USA
sales@icpdas-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse