Starlight Homes Provides Specialized Assisted Living In San Antonio
Starlight Homes offers Assisted Living in San Antonio that specializes in memory care. The facility has a staff that is trained and educated in memory care, in addition to the owners having personal experience in the field.
Owners Andreen and Andre McDonald have personal experience in memory care, having cared for McDonald's grandmother in Jamaica before the pair moved to Texas. The owners state that all staff not only receives initial education and training for this specialization but says that staff members receive ongoing education so that they are always aware of the newest breakthroughs and care methods related to Alzheimer's and other memory impairments.
The residential care facility offers two locations in Northern Hills Subdivision and Alamo Heights. Facility owners and staff meet with residents and their families prior to admittance to ensure that any and all questions are answered. McDonald says that this is the only way to ensure that families feel comfortable in relying on Starlight Homes for their memory care needs.
The assisted living in San Antonio facility offers memory care in both locations and says that those who are considering this transition for their loved ones can contact them to schedule a one on one consultation as well as a tour of either facility. Starlight Homes operates under the goal of keeping residents happy and ensuring that they receive the very best in care. The facility provides a comfortable and calming atmosphere that is essential for those suffering from memory loss, while also having around the clock care and supervision available to keep residents safe and secure.
About Starlight Homes:
Starlight Homes is owned and operated by Andreen and Andre McDonald, who migrated to Texas from Jamaica several years ago. Mr. McDonald earned his Master's degree in Engineering and Mrs. McDonald holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance. Together, the McDonald's operate both San Antonio residential care home locations, having years of experience in caring for residents with memory impairment. More information can be found at http://starlight4u.com or by calling: 210-560-1497.
