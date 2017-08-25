Remodel Your New Kitchen In 3 Weeks Or Less With Blue Ox Contracting And Consulting Of Denver!

Would you like to remodel that old kitchen floor plan into an exciting new kitchen that you can be proud of but don't want the hassle of a long term project for remodel? Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting has the fastest remodeling process.

Contact

Robert Bacon

720-412-0203

rob@blueoxcc.com Robert Bacon720-412-0203

End

-- Most kitchen remodels that will have stone countertops installed such as quartz or granite will take from six to eight weeks to complete. Blue Ox believes that is entirely too long for a kitchen remodel being the homeowner is left without the sink and dishwasher throughout the remodeling project. Blue Ox has a plan to design your new kitchen, demolish the exisiting kitchen, install new cabinetry, template(measure)the countertops, have the countertops fabricated, install the countertops, install all appliances, install backsplash, and any painting to complete your project in three weeks or less. Blue Ox does not need additional contractors to comeplete your project for they are a "One Stop Shop" in kitchen remodels. Fabricating and installing the quartz or granite countertops takes usually three to four weeks with most local countertop vendors from the time of the template appointment. The template appointment for the countertops cannot be performed until the new cabinets have been installed perfectly level. Blue Ox has all of their countertops installed in one week to speed the process. They have hundreds of different choices of quartz and granite with a price range to meet all budgets. Having the countertops installed in one week enables Blue Ox to complete your kitchen in record time! Give Blue Ox a call today at 720-412-0203 for a FREE estimate on your next remodeling project. Blue Ox specializes in all types of interior remodeling and not just kitchens. Please visit their web site at blueoxcc.com to see more about their company and feel free to use the "Contact" page to schedule your appointment. Blue Ox will send a licensed General Contractor to your site to counsel the homeowner on the project design, budget, and the remodeling process. Blue Ox has large crews of experienced technicians that certified in their fields and they show up with a smile! Call Blue Ox today at 720-412-0203 and you will be glad you did!