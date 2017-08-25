News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Where to eat and drink in Mykonos Town
A globally recognized jet set destination, the island of Mykonos thrills visitors every summer with its multitude of attractions.
The beautiful famous holiday destination that is the island of Mykonos, Greece, has been attracting visitors to its sandy shores for decades. Known for its lively nightlife, cosmopolitan lifestyle and phenomenal beaches, this island in the Cyclades has rightfully become known around the world as one of the ultimate spots in the Mediterranean to enjoy the 'good life'. Windswept and utterly beautiful, both the energy and the mere sight of Mykonos are something, that once encountered, can never ever be forgotten.
Reflecting the true essence of the island, the Fresh Boutique Hotel in Mykonos Town encapsulates the island's cosmopolitan essence and alluring ambience in a world of modern elegance and contemporary comfort. Offering sublime and well conceived boutique hotel comforts combined with rest and relaxation, this Mykonos Hotel - inspired by the Cyclades (think images of whitewashed walls and paved courtyards) – have conspired to make this an enchanting property. Modern in every sense, the Fresh Boutique Hotel provides all the essential elements for a spectacular holiday experience on the entrancing island of Mykonos through its stylishly designed rooms and suites that offer guests understated luxury and comfort through each and every detail.
When figuring out where to eat in Mykonos, the answer is easy. Offering one of the best restaurants in Mykonos, the Fresh Boutique Hotel's on-site Kalita bar restaurant in Mykonos Town offers a romantic escape in a fragrant oasis with exceptional gastronomic delights only steps away from vibrant Mykonos Town where guests can relax in a stylish and peaceful environment with delicious cocktails from the bar and enjoy refined tastes prepared with the freshest and finest of ingredients. Serving Greek fusion cuisine in the hotel's verdant garden filled with colourful flowers, gorgeous plants and trees, the Kalita Greek fusion Bar Restaurant also boasts an alluring atmosphere combined with impeccable service. Rightfully considered as one of the trendiest restaurants in the heart of Mykonos, Kalita's stylish decor, soothing music and friendly service all contribute towards making it one of the island's most elegant and in-demand bar restaurants.
Visit http://www.hotelfreshmykonos.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse