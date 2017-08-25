News By Tag
JMX Brands Makes Internet Retailer's 2017 Mid-Market 500
JMX Brands placed 900 on Internet Retailer Magazine's Mid-Market 500. For the sixth year, JMX Brands made the list that ranks North America's fast-growing mid-tier Web merchants.
JMX Brand's flagship store, www.dutchcrafters.com, sells heirloom-quality, Amish-made furniture, combining Mennonite heritage and Amish connections with a Web-savvy business. The company's newest store, www.ecofriendlydigs.com, focuses on sustainable furnishings and accessories.
To maintain this continuous growth, JMX Brands emphasizes the customer experience, whether that is the usability of its websites, personalized email and social media communications, tailored attention from furniture specialists both before and after a purchase, or expanding its Web-only presence to open a brick-and-mortar furniture store in Sarasota, Fla.
"Our goal is to sell premium products with a premium buying experience,"
Learn more at https://www.dutchcrafters.com.
