 
News By Tag
* Amish-furniture
* Internet Retailer
* Mid-market 500
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


JMX Brands Makes Internet Retailer's 2017 Mid-Market 500

JMX Brands placed 900 on Internet Retailer Magazine's Mid-Market 500. For the sixth year, JMX Brands made the list that ranks North America's fast-growing mid-tier Web merchants.
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- For the sixth year in a row, JMX Brands was named to Internet Retailer Magazine's Mid-Market 500, previously called the Second 500. This list ranks North America's fast-growing mid-tier Web merchants. JMX Brands placed 900 on the 2017 list. JMX Brands also ranked 34 of the Mid-Market 500 with the highest online compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over five years. The company's CAGR was 43.8 percent.

JMX Brand's flagship store, www.dutchcrafters.com, sells heirloom-quality, Amish-made furniture, combining Mennonite heritage and Amish connections with a Web-savvy business. The company's newest store, www.ecofriendlydigs.com, focuses on sustainable furnishings and accessories.

To maintain this continuous growth, JMX Brands emphasizes the customer experience, whether that is the usability of its websites, personalized email and social media communications, tailored attention from furniture specialists both before and after a purchase, or expanding its Web-only presence to open a brick-and-mortar furniture store in Sarasota, Fla.

"Our goal is to sell premium products with a premium buying experience," said Jim Miller, JMX Brands owner and CEO. "Whether that is making the shipping process easier, providing informative content useful to our customers' lives, or offering a location for customers to touch and see the furniture in person."

Learn more at https://www.dutchcrafters.com.

Contact
Debra Gingerich
***@jmxbrands.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jmxbrands.com Email Verified
Tags:Amish-furniture, Internet Retailer, Mid-market 500
Industry:Furniture
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JMX Brands News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share