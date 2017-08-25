Family Starts eBay Business To Fund Mr. Rogers 2.0 Like Project

An Orlando family has a dream of inspiring little learners to discover early what their future career interests might be.

-- Curiosity Inspired is a phrase that one family has adopted to express their love for exploring, learning, thinking and questioning. Jeff and Shannon McLaughlin and their 5 kids, all 10 and under, are on a mission to recapture the curiosity and imagination they believe is innately bound within the minds of little learners. As they reminisce on the lifestyle adjustments they have made to accomplish this vision over the past two years, they cite Isaac Asimov, who spoke of curiosity as "the overwhelming desire to know," and S. Leonard Rubinstein who wrote, "curiosity is a willing, a proud, and eager confession of ignorance." They couldn't agree more. Three years ago they say their young, growing family was, by all appearances, doing just fine, yet something was still missing. "There was a great big world to explore in every direction we looked and yet between our own experiences with video screens and social media and then seeing those in others, we felt like most people were no longer participating in the potential adventure. Children are born with an innate curiosity, yet in an effort to refine them we often end up subduing their wonder." The family began making educational videos that simply showcased people of various careers teaching their children about the best (and worst) parts about their jobs. "Too many young adults graduate high school and feel an overwhelming pressure to choose a college major at 18 years old, yet many have never had any real life exposure to the career paths they are about to lock in. The truth is, they may not be wired for the road they're about to walk and once they realize this fact, it may be too late to make a change. To us, this is a tragedy." The family decided to purchase the necessary audio video gear they would need to showcase these interesting people, as well as some interesting places they were road tripping to along the way. Given that the cost of the gear was not in their normal family budget, a secondary revenue stream was needed. The family began an eBay re-selling store that they say has allowed them to pay cash for every piece of gear they've needed to get started. "It's been an amazing journey and we marvel at how far we've come already, but there's so much more we want to do. Our desire is not to create child YouTube stars, but rather to showcase our kids learning how to naturally interact with adults in conversation, all the while learning to appreciate the careers they are learning about. Call it a next generation Mr. Rogers!" Both Jeff and Shannon speak fondly of watching shows like Sesame Street and Mr. Rogers and learning about new professions as the shows featured regular guests in order to educate their viewing audience. "We have some amazing technology in our hands today that allows us to tell stories like never before! Our hope is that we can capture the imagination of little learners and stoke the fire of their curiosity as we create our projects."