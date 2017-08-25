 
News By Tag
* Monitor Snapchat
* Monitor iPhone
* Monitor Text Messages
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Silver Spring
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

PocketGuardian™ announces new support for Snapchat stories!

 
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- PocketGuardian™ is always reaching out to parents to see what can help them." says James Ryan, Co-Founder of PocketGuardian™. "We always want to keep current with parent's needs." With the release of its new stories feature, PocketGuardian™ has also handed over control to parents. On top of PocketGuardian's existing features, parents can now monitor their child's Snapchat Stories. PocketGuardian™ is a leader in the industry of parental monitoring and provides real time monitoring of a child's text messages, apps and social media accounts.

PocketGuardian™ uses proprietary software to detect inappropriate content including cyberbullying, sexting, drug references and hate speech. Parents are alerted to inappropriate content on their child's mobile devices and social media accounts without divulging the actual content. Alerts contain timestamps, alert types, who sent the content, which app or social media site was used, and parental resources. The list of mobile applications and social network sites PocketGuardian™ monitors to date include SMS, iMessage, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Kik, Viber, Line, Whisper, Oovoo, Calculator%, Calculator Pro, Jott, Tinder, Skout and MeetMe.

About PocketGuardian

PocketGuardian™ is the 1st parental monitoring tool to keep parent's actively aware of their child's digital footprint without invading their child's privacy.  Parents receive notification when cyberbullying, sexting or drug references are detected, plus resources to start a conversation with their child.  Visit https://gopocketguardian.com to learn more and sign up for a free trial.
End
Source:PocketGuardian, LLC
Email:***@gopocketguardian.com
Posted By:***@gopocketguardian.com Email Verified
Tags:Monitor Snapchat, Monitor iPhone, Monitor Text Messages
Industry:Family
Location:Silver Spring - Maryland - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PocketGuardian News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share