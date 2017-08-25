PocketGuardian™ announces new support for Snapchat stories!

SILVER SPRING, Md.
-- PocketGuardian™
is always reaching out to parents to see what can help them." says James Ryan, Co-Founder of PocketGuardian™
. "We always want to keep current with parent's needs." With the release of its new stories feature, PocketGuardian™
has also handed over control to parents. On top of PocketGuardian's existing features, parents can now monitor their child's Snapchat Stories. PocketGuardian™
is a leader in the industry of parental monitoring and provides real time monitoring of a child's text messages, apps and social media accounts.
PocketGuardian™
uses proprietary software to detect inappropriate content including cyberbullying, sexting, drug references and hate speech. Parents are alerted to inappropriate content on their child's mobile devices and social media accounts without divulging the actual content. Alerts contain timestamps, alert types, who sent the content, which app or social media site was used, and parental resources. The list of mobile applications and social network sites PocketGuardian™
monitors to date include SMS, iMessage, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Kik, Viber, Line, Whisper, Oovoo, Calculator%, Calculator Pro, Jott, Tinder, Skout and MeetMe.

About PocketGuardian
PocketGuardian™
is the 1st parental monitoring tool to keep parent's actively aware of their child's digital footprint without invading their child's privacy. Parents receive notification when cyberbullying, sexting or drug references are detected, plus resources to start a conversation with their child. Visit https://gopocketguardian.com
to learn more and sign up for a free trial.