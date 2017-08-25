Case Study: Laser & Measured Survey with 3D Design Coordination Accurately coordinating the designs from 70 contractors & consultants was key to the success of a recent Laser Survey and 3D Design Coordination project for Taylor Made Joinery Interiors Limited. Here's how we approached the project. GREAT YARMOUTH, England - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Project History

Specialist joinery contractor TMJ Interiors was appointed by main contractor Sir Robert McAlpine to fit-out a state-of-the- art auditorium situated in the new European headquarters of a worldwide data and media giant.



The Challenge

TMJ required a 3D model that would effectively coordinate the project designs of all 70 contractors working on the build, along with automated clash detection to eradicate any conflict between design, fittings and parts. The large volume of trades on site, the complexity of the proposed design and the number of services and components that needed accommodating within a limited space, meant a different approach to coordinating the design was required.



Our Approach

Our team surveyed the 'construction shell' within the auditorium and associated areas using the latest laser scanning survey equipment and a control network to capture the high degree of engineering accuracy required.



The Outcome

Our role in this project resulted in an accurately coordinated, federated Revit® model testing the consultants' and sub-contractors' design proposals in an as-built environment. Our virtual construction process identified the viability of the design before work began reducing the need for design and specification changes. This prevented costly delays to the programme, additional labour costs and material wastage during installation on site. The 3D model also aided communication to individual trade contractors, clarifying the context and site constraints that may impact their design and installation.



"This is one of the most iconic buildings we've had the privilege to work on. It's a world-class project designed by one of the UK's top architecture firms, it is only to be expected that the high-quality craftsmanship of TMJ Interiors forms part of this building's environment. Our team particularly enjoyed working with a company that wanted to use the latest technology and innovation to eliminate traditional challenges."

Mark Johnson – National Account Manager, C A Design Services



What the client said...

"Having C A Design Services on board meant we were able to establish a high level of detail from the offset. Their depth of coordination during the 3D modelling process meant it wasn't just the big architecture items that were addressed, but also the smaller fittings and components, right down to the intricate lighting tracks. The standard of accuracy we required for this auditorium fit-out could not have been achieved without the good data that digital technology enabled us to capture."

Mark Hazell – Project Manager, TMJ Interiors



