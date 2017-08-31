News By Tag
RiverTown Announces New Homesites and Final Opportunity in The Landings Neighborhood
"With Mattamy Homes' award-winning home designs and the community's world-class amenities and lifestyle, homebuyers are drawn to the thriving neighborhoods in RiverTown," said Jason Sessions, VP, Land Acquisition and Development, Mattamy Homes. "RiverTown residents enjoy thoughtfully designed homes, a scenic location along the St. Johns River and a wonderful setting for outdoor activities and recreation. I encourage everyone to visit us soon and see all that we have to offer."
Homes in The Landings range from 1,840 square feet to 2,660 square feet on 60' homesites.
RiverTown offers one of the finest active community lifestyles in St. Johns County. The community's world class amenities include a kid-friendly zero-entry recreational pool with corkscrew slide, a junior-sized Olympic lap pool, lighted tennis courts, a state-of-the-
There is great excitement about the community's signature riverfront amenity center, the RiverClub, opening in early 2018. Located directly on the St. Johns River, The RiverClub will feature an expansive clubhouse, zero-entry resort-style pool, playground, boardwalk with breathtaking river views, additional kayak launch, amphitheater and more. A new roundabout will give RiverTown residents direct access across State Road 13 to The RiverClub. In addition to the community's riverfront setting, healthy lifestyle amenities and award-winning homes, RiverTown is located within the highly-regarded St. Johns County School District.
RiverTown, a Mattamy Homes community, offers a variety of single-family homes with open and bright floor plans for all types of families and lifestyles. Homes range in size from 1,700 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet and feature open and bright floor plans with spacious front porches and covered lanais to enjoy the community's naturally beautiful setting. More than 30 home designs are available at RiverTown priced from the $240,000s.
RiverTown has six beautifully decorated model homes and a new Welcome Center, offering information on RiverTown's neighborhoods, home designs, amenities and the community's lifestyle. The RiverTown Welcome Center is located at 90 Lanier St. in St. Johns.
To visit RiverTown, travel Interstate 95 to County Road 210 West to Greenbriar Road and turn left at Long Leaf Pine Parkway. The Welcome Center is located on Long Leaf Pine Parkway just past Bartram Trail High School. Visitors may also take I-295 to San Jose Boulevard South, turn left onto Greenbriar Road and then right on Long Leaf Pine Parkway. For more information, visit, www.MattamyRiverTown.com.
