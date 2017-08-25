Aston Partners With EnduroShield For Its Upcoming Completely Frameless Shower Collections

Aston August Press Release Image.

Richard Caplan

Director Of Marketing

Richard Caplan
Director Of Marketing
***@astonbath.com

In anticipation for its new collections of Completely Frameless Shower Doors, Tub Doors and Shower Enclosures, Aston Global (d/b/a Aston) has announced an exciting new partnership withand its partner company, PCT Global, a market leader in hydrophobic coatings. With the new agreement, Aston's upcoming collections of luxurious, ready-to-install Completely Frameless Showers will include the proprietary EnduroShield glass coating – providing amazing features and benefits to its users.'s new value-added feature that will be included, standard, on all of Aston's upcoming shower models provides its consumers:· Easy-to-maintain glass surfaces and reduces cleaning time of showers by 90%· Protects glass, fully warrantied for up to 10 years· Resists staining commonly caused from hard water deposits and limestone· Does not support the growth of bacteria and maintains a hygienic presence· Will safely hold up to the majority of common household cleaners· No harsh or strong chemical cleaners are ever required· Chemically bonds with the glass itself, preventing future peeling or discoloration· Currently carries a 99%+ consumer success rate on its existing coatings, nationwideThe protective coating will be professionally applied Aston's already top-rated top rated, premium 3/8 in (10mm) tempered clear and frosted ANSI-certified shower glass panels for all its new upcoming models, and at no additional charge. These new glass shower models will be available for both residential and commercial markets in North America upon release.Aston's newly crafted collections of Completely Frameless Shower Doors & Tub Doors and Enclosures that include the appliedcoating will be rolling out end of third/start of fourth quarter this year. In total, there will be more than 2000 new Completely Frameless Shower models in over 20 stunning collections;which will be available in a wide array of dimensions (from 22 inches to 76 inches in width), shapes, unique features and desirable hardware finish options.For more information about Aston's Completely Frameless Shower Collections, please visit: www.astonbath.comFor over 20 years, Aston Global, Inc. has manufactured and marketed luxury products for the bath around the world. Aston fixtures are sold throughout the United States and Canada with major home improvement & décor online retailers and kitchen/ bath showrooms. Aston currently offers an extensive line of over 1600 custom-style, ready-to-install completely frameless shower doors, tub doors & shower enclosure models and other fine bathroom fixtures such as freestanding bathtubs, tub fillers and steam shower enclosures. Aston products are featured regularly on HGTV and DIY Networks programming, and various home, build & design publications. Aston is a proud member of the NKBA, NARI, KBIS & IBS.