Freewheel Holidays Offers Winter Bicycle Vacations In 4 Sun-Splashed Coastal Destinations in Europe
Week-long self-guided bicycle vacations in Sardinia, on the Costa Brava, in the Algarve and on Lanzarote.
These four sun-splashed destinations have in common beckoning cultures and cuisines, wave-fringed coastlines with sandy beaches and dependable reputations for showering warmth on vacationers escaping winter's doldrums.
Following are snapshots of Freewheel Holidays' 2017-2018 portfolio of Winter Sun (http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
Sardinia Family Cycle Tour is an 8 day/7 night vacation in Sardinia bicycling over terrain graded "easy" and over distances that can be tailored to meet family needs. Daily rides range from 20km to 36km. The itinerary is also flexible with choices on one day, for example, to ride to a beach famous for its turquoise waters or to board a ferry to a village where locals fish for red tuna and where surrounding lagoons are populated by flocks of pink flamingo. On some days vineyards and olive groves vie for attention with ancient ruins, Roman roads, vestiges of the Phoenicians and always beaches. The per person double rate is from £549; rates for children ages 3 to 12 are available. Included are seven nights accommodation with breakfast, bike rental, luggage transfers, welcome meeting, detailed route notes and maps and 24-hour emergency/service telephone access. This tour is offered year-round. For details please see http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
Discover Costa Brava for Families is a 7 day/6 night vacation in Spain's Catalonia, a distinct, autonomous region in northern Spain known for the beach resorts of Costa Brava and for the Pyrenees Mountains. This flexible trip can also be from two to five days, giving ample time to explore this fascinating area and add on a beach or city break. On two wheels guests discover the unspoiled hamlet of Can Muni, a beautiful coastline, pine forests and the fascinating medieval, Greek and Roman architecture of the region. Must-sees are the world famous Dalí museum in the town of Figueres and the Museum of Empordà which showcases the archaeological finds of the region, including the Hall of Asclepius. Guests can also mix in horseback riding. The mostly flat terrain is rated as "easy." The per person double rate is from £539; rates for children under 13 years of age are available. Included are 6 nights accommodation with breakfast, a welcome meeting, bike rental, GPS with everyday tracks and map, detailed route notes and local information and 24-hour emergency/service telephone access. Offered year-round, for details please see http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
Guests on the 8 day/7night Algarve Coast to Coast bicycle vacation enjoy "easy" to "moderate" cycling on the Ecovia do litoral, a dedicated cycle route in Portugal that links Vila Real de Santo António on the Spanish border with Cabo de São Vicente (Sagres) in the west. This route that requires cycling up to 40km on some days combines trails in nature preserves with stunning coastal views and beach access. Fishing villages that date to Roman times, Moorish architecture and cafes heralding coffee and wine breaks blend into the horizon that's the sea. The per person double rates begin at £779. Included are 7 nights accommodation with breakfast, return transfers from Faro Airport, bike rental, luggage transfers, detailed route notes and cycling maps and 24-hour emergency/service telephone access. Departures may be scheduled any day of the year. For details please see http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
Lanzarote in the Canary Islands may not seem an obvious choice for a cycling holiday, but here's one island in the Canaries that offers easy access, year-round sunshine, minimal rainfall, some of the most dramatic and fascinating landscapes (think volcanos) in Europe. Restrained development has preserved the best characteristics of this often-overlooked paradise. Fine beaches and quality hotel and rural villa accommodations are laced into this 8 day/7 night vacation on two wheels. The terrain is classed "moderate" with some daily rides covering up to 58km. Routes can be modified for families. Routes take in a volcanic cave and another volcanic landscape along a beach, cycle and walk under innumerable palm trees in towns with Moorish names, and the wine-producing area of La Geria. The per person double rate is from $809. Rates for children are available. Included are 7 nights accommodation with breakfast, bike hire, luggage transfers, detailed route notes & cycling maps and 24hr hotline assistance service. For details on this year-round, self-guided adventure please see http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
To check trip availability, make reservations, or to find out more about Freewheel Holidays' leisure cycling tours call +44 (0) 161 703 5823, email info@freeholidays.comor visit www.freewheelholidays.com.
