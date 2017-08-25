News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Drug-Addiction-Support.org offers four new classes
Summary: Drug-Addiction-Support.org will begin offering four new online classes to help those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction in themselves or their loved one.
Beginning in September, Drug-Addiction-
The introductory class, Addiction 101, will run for 60 minutes and is offered free-of-charge. The three subsequent classes will run for one hour on four consecutive weeks at a cost of $29 each.
The Classes
Addiction 101--an introduction to recovery
Why Motivation?--understanding motivation and the stages of change needed to end addiction
Change Talk--a building-block for addiction recovery
Effective Conversations--learning to connect for recovery
Addiction 101 is a free class that will give you an overview of the key concepts of addiction that many people do not understand. At the same time, it will introduce the three subsequent classes that will be offered to train and equip addicts and their families to use motivation and encouragement as a basis for change. Ending addiction is fundamentally about change, and research has shown that the more we understand about change, the more likely it is that change will occur. Addiction 101 will define addiction, explain the stages of change and introduce the three related classes that will follow.
Addiction 101 will be offered beginning September 12 using the LearnItLive (an easy-to-use, completely-online learning platform).
Why Motivation? will explore the complex reasons why people are either successful or unsuccessful in their recovery, why people don't want to get into treatment, and why, no matter how many times people go into a program, it just doesn't work. Motivation with encouragement to change is the process which successfully leads addicts through the stages of change, from being unwilling to change and in denial, through maintaining a sober life.
Why Motivation will be offered beginning October 4 using the LearnItLive platform.
Change Talk is a class about recognizing and encouraging any discussion about change. The more we talk about change, the more likely we are to actually change. There are tricks and techniques to eliciting change talk that will be presented in the course. Research has shown that change talk is an important building block in addiction recovery.
Change Talk starts on November 1 using the LearnItLive platform.
Effective Conversations will focus on open-ended discussion, affirming support, reflective listening and will summarize all change discussion and how conversations structured in this way facilitate addiction recovery.
Effective Conversations will begin on December 6 using the LearnItLive platform described above.
Visit http://Drug-
Drug-Addiction-
Contact
Drug-Addiction-
***@drug-addiction-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse