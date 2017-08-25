 
News By Tag
* Event
* Screenwriters
* Film Production
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* LEEDS
  West Yorkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Film Daily screenwriting contest now open win up to $7k in prizes

Film Daily is a new online platform connecting audiences with indie filmmakers via news, views and reviews. Our aim is to herald the golden age of the auteur and give everyone the tools to become a creator.
 
 
filmdaily-FD (1)
filmdaily-FD (1)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Event
* Screenwriters
* Film Production

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* LEEDS - West Yorkshire - England

Subject:
* Events

LEEDS, England - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Film Daily screenwriting contest now open win up to $7k in prizes

Always now, forever independent

Film Daily is a new online platform connecting audiences with indie filmmakers via news, views and reviews. It aims to herald the golden age of the auteur and give everyone the tools to become a creator.

As part of Film Daily's commitment to supporting emerging talent, they are pleased to announce a bi-monthly screenwriters' contest.

Film Daily is looking for the voices of the new generation. Each month, they launch a new opportunity for talented screenwriters to win money, screenwriting software, and access to industry connections.

The first Film Daily comedy screenwriting prize is dedicated to the comedy genre, with prizes totalling over $7000. The competition is open now, accepting entries until September 15th.

The categories are:

• Comedy, horror, sci-fi and drama Feature Film Script – £1000 award
• Comedy, horror, sci-fi and drama Short Film Script – £700 award
• Comedy, horror and drama TV Pilot Script – £500 award

Work will be judged by a panel of over 20 industry professionals, with each screenplay entered being provided with valuable partial script coverage.

Winners also receive

• Professional screenwriting software from our sponsors
• One hour facetime with industry professionals to help kickstart their careers
• An invitation to a special awards event within their region

Film Daily focuses on narratives highlighting

• Disability
• Mental health
• LGBTQI
• Trans
• Race
• Class
• Religion … and more.

They welcome all writers to enter, whether black, white, brown, pink, gay, straight, non-binary, abled, differently abled, female, identifying as female, male, extraterrestrial or anything else.

You can learn more about the prize from watching the intro video here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3l_jrxRX6Y).



Ends

For guidelines, visit the Film Daily website (http://filmdaily.co/contest/).

For further information: contact editor@filmdaily.c (mailto:editor@filmdaily.co)o.

Contact
Katy Cole
***@filmdaily.co
End
Source:FilmDailyCo
Email:***@filmdaily.co Email Verified
Tags:Event, Screenwriters, Film Production
Industry:Event
Location:LEEDS - West Yorkshire - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share