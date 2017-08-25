News By Tag
Baltimore Area House Painters Offer Tips to Give Local Homes an Updated Look
Bay Country Painters suggest interior painting for your next home improvement project.
Painting is a great choice when looking to update the home as it is one of the most budget-friendly ways to give your home a fresh new look. And, hiring residential painters can ensure you get a professional look at a great price. Doing a full remodel of your bathroom or kitchen is much costlier. Painting the walls, cabinets, doors or trim is an easier way to totally reinvent the look of the room. Just hire trusted local painters to come out to paint your walls, cabinets and more and everyone will wonder how you remodeled your kitchen in such a short amount of time.
When it comes to choosing colors, think of your house as a whole, not as separate rooms. Your home is a reflection of you, your style and your personality, so it is important to pick the best colors for every room in your home. It's sometimes a good idea to allow the colors to flow from room to room, especially if there isn't a wall dividing the rooms, like your kitchen and your dining room. You will also want to think about the purpose of each room as well.
When you are ready to go out and get paint samples for your interior house painting project, lay the samples against the furniture that will be in that room to see how everything will match. That way, you can make sure your new paint color won't clash with the furniture and accessories already present in the room.
Overall, even if you have your entire house painted from top to bottom, inside and out, it likely won't take as long as having a room remodeled. Residential painting jobs usually only take a few days, depending on the scope of your project.
And, painting causes far less damage and is far less messy than a more extensive home improvement project. Professional residential painters know how to keep that mess down to a minimum by laying down protective floor coverings and by making sure that all furniture and other items are either removed or fully covered before they even begin their work.
Bay Country Painters has a team of professional painting contractors who specialize in residential and commercial jobs. They provide interior and exterior painting services, along with waterproofing, drywall repair, power washing and more. They service cities throughout eastern Maryland. For more information on residential painters in Baltimore, visit the site at http://baycountrypainters.com/
