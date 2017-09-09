News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hudson Valley Wine
Local Authors Tessa Edick and Kathleen Willcox will be available to sign copies of book
Although it's the birthplace of American wine, Hudson Valley vintages have yet to meet with the renown of those produced by the neighboring Finger Lakes and Long Island. In the 1600s, French Huguenots arrived in the area and used their French winemaking skills to found vineyards. Benmarl is cultivating astounding varietals from a vineyard that has continuously grown grapes since 1772. Recently launched cooperative winemaking organizations have made strides in the region, and scientists at Cornell University have worked to determine the tastiest varietals and hybrids that will flourish in the challenging Hudson Valley terroir. Hudson Valley wines are at last garnering critical acclaim in mainstream national publications and restaurants. Tessa Edick and Kathleen Willcox uncover the hundreds of years, unrelenting pride, determination and ingenuity behind Hudson Valley wines.
About the Authors:
Tessa Edick is a journalist, author, school food activist, philanthropist, food entrepreneur, executive director and founder of the FarmOn! Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and public charity that created a grass roots movement to change food and inspire youth education in agriculture. Edick's first book, Hudson Valley Food and Farming: Why Didn't Anyone Tell Me That?, was published in 2014. Edick writes a bimonthly column, "Meet Your Farmer," and for the national quarterly Modern Farmer. She resides in Copake Lake, New York, with her partner, a twelve-year NBA veteran of the Boston Celtics, and an English bulldog and an English mastiff—Ms. Ruby Juice and Lady Trudie Astor, respectively.
Kathleen Willcox is a journalist who writes about food, wine, beer and popular culture; her work has appeared in Edible: Capital District, Edible: Green Mountains, Hudson Valley Wine magazine, VinePair, on United Stations Radio Network and in many other media. She lives in Saratoga Springs with her husband, Stephen Repsher, and their young twins, Emily and Miles.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1177 Ulster Ave.
Kingston, NY 12401
When: Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
